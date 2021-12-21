We have just begun the new book of the Torah: Shemot (Exodus). The glorious days for the Jews living in the land of Goshen had come to an end. As we open with this week’s Torah portion, the Jews begin their long exile with many years of intense slavery. Pharaoh demands the Jewish people work long hours and with little resources, building structures on land that is not suitable, causing the buildings to collapse, and draining their morale.

We have got a simple parshah treat to make at home and bring the parshah to life at your Shabbat table! This is probably the easiest parshah dessert. It's a fun and sweet treat everyone will love!

Let’s jump right in and make some edible bricks!