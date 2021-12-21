We have just begun the new book of the Torah: Shemot (Exodus). The glorious days for the Jews living in the land of Goshen had come to an end. As we open with this week’s Torah portion, the Jews begin their long exile with many years of intense slavery. Pharaoh demands the Jewish people work long hours and with little resources, building structures on land that is not suitable, causing the buildings to collapse, and draining their morale.
We have got a simple parshah treat to make at home and bring the parshah to life at your Shabbat table! This is probably the easiest parshah dessert. It's a fun and sweet treat everyone will love!
Let’s jump right in and make some edible bricks!
What you’ll need:
- 9 cups puffed rice cereal
- 1 container marshmallow fluff
- 4 tbsp of margarine
- 1 1/2 cups peanut butter
- 9x13 tray
- Parchment paper
Directions:
1. In a medium pot, melt the margarine, peanut butter and marshmallow fluff, on low-medium heat. Keep stirring the mixture to ensure it will not burn.
2. Prepare a bowl with the puffed rice cereal.
3. Once the marshmallow mixture is completely melted, remove it from the heat and pour the mixture over the puffed rice cereal. Mix well.
4. Line a 9x13 pan with parchment paper. Pour the mixture into the pan and press down, smoothing the top out. Refrigerate or freeze until the treats are hardened.
5. Remove the parchment paper from the pan with the rice crispy treats. Using a sharp knife, cut rectangle “bricks.” Refrigerate or freeze until you are ready to serve.
6. When you are ready for serving, stack the bricks into the shape of a building. You can even make an Egyptian-style pyramid.
And there you have it! An easy and edible parshah lesson for your family to enjoy as a Shabbat treat!
