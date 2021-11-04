If you’ve ever been to the circus, you’ll notice that the large, hulking elephant is kept in place by a simple chain tied to a peg in the ground. This is quite astounding: how can a giant animal, capable of ripping full trees out of the ground, be tethered in place with just a little peg? When the elephant is a baby, it is chained to a similar peg, and at such a young age before physically developing, it is sufficient to keep it in place. Whenever the young elephant tries to break out, the chain cuts into the flesh and hurts the baby, recording in the animal’s brain that it is painful and impossible to get out. And so, even months or years later, the elephant remains stuck in that way of thinking, despite the fact that it could easily rip the whole thing out of the ground with just a small kick. Many of us fall into this same trap.

Jacob the Superman? After managing to secure the blessings intended for his brother Esav, Jacob was forced to flee his home and travel to distant Charan, to his Uncle Laban. Our parshah begins by recounting Jacob’s famous dream of angels ascending and descending a ladder to heaven. The next part of the story tells of Jacob’s arrival in Charan, and how he eventually met Rachel—his cousin and future wife. The first episode of that chapter is the moment when Jacob arrives in Charan and even before meeting Rachel, he chances upon a well, surrounded by idling shepherds. Jacob is puzzled by their inaction, so he asks them: What are you guys waiting for? Why don’t you give your sheep some water and continue grazing them? “We cannot [do that],” explain the shepherds, “until all the flocks are gathered together, and they will roll the rock off the mouth of the well, and we shall [then] water the sheep.” Jacob doesn’t buy it, and just as Rachel shows up with her flock, he dramatically steps up and rolls the boulder off of the well, as easily “as one removes the cork from a bottle.” It makes for a dramatic story, and it’s certainly a great way to make a first impression on your date, but when you think about it, the whole exchange is quite odd. Was Jacob simply showboating here? It’s difficult to accept that someone of Jacob’s caliber would be trying to one-up these poor shepherds who didn’t possess the supernatural strength he did. So what was he trying to prove? If he simply wanted to help out, he could’ve seen the obvious obstruction, quietly removed it, and called it a day. Why go through the whole dialogue just to prove his strength?

Who Said? Jacob wasn’t showboating. Quite the opposite. He was trying to teach those shepherds an invaluable life lesson: Just because everyone says “You can’t move the stone!” doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t move the stone. Take another look at the story. What are the first words out of the shepherds’ mouths? “We cannot do that.” Jacob was trying to tell them, “Who said you can’t? Did you try? And even if you tried yesterday and it didn’t work yesterday, does that mean you can’t do it today?” Jacob was a visitor with a fresh perspective, able to challenge the status quo and ask: Who said? You’re so used to repeating that over and over again, you have all accepted it as truth. But maybe it isn’t? Maybe you can move the rock, if you only tried? To demonstrate his point, Jacob stood up to the task and rolled it right off. We need not suggest that he possessed Herculean strength. Rather, he possessed a different kind of strength: the strength to buck conventional thinking.