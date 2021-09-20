The creation story at the beginning of Genesis is dominated by key commands that brought the universe into existence: “Let there be light,” “Let there be water,” “Let there be luminaries,” and so on. The rabbis refer to these as “The 10 Utterances.” Obviously, creation consists of many more than 10 components, so each of these utterances were broadly inclusive. Why, then, did there even need to be 10 utterances? Couldn’t a single, even broader one have been sufficient? This question is addressed in Pirkei Avot (Ethics of the Fathers): The world was created with 10 utterances. What does this come to teach us, as it could have been created with a single utterance? However, this is in order to get pay-back from the wicked for destroying a world that was created with 10 utterances, and to reward the righteous for sustaining a world that was created with 10 utterances. In other words, to compound the guilt of the wicked and to increase the merit of the righteous, the world was deliberately created with a larger number of utterances. It is understandable that the Almighty would create the world in a manner that would afford greater opportunity for reward to those who choose to do good. But why would He want to create the world in a manner that is specifically designed to generate greater punishment for those who do wrong? Surely G‑d is the epitome of goodness and would not pursue a scheme to saddle a sinner with the maximum amount of punishment!

The Need for a Void The Rebbe offers a transformative approach to understanding this teaching. For five decades the Rebbe expounded on the core concept of “dira betachtonim,” the foundational notion that the purpose of creation is, in the words of the Midrash, “To make for the Blessed One (G‑d) a dwelling place in the lower realms.” The entire point of creation is so that there should be a place of relative spiritual darkness and Divine concealment, which we, through our good deeds, will transform into a place filled with goodness and G‑dliness. Human beings are not created as angels and placed in a world of intense spirituality and revealed G‑dliness. Rather, we are put into a reality in which there is temptation and sin, and where it is possible to forget about G‑d and spiritual matters. The aim of the game is to see through all the distractions and recognize our Divine mission, which is to make the world a better place by fulfilling G‑d’s commandments.

Sinners’ Advantage In the Torah we read about impressive miracles wrought by glittering figures such as Moses and Elijah, and we learn about the saintly lives of the great prophets and teachers. Through their exemplary lives, they brought immense holiness into the world. However, it is those who committed sins and then turned their lives around that have achieved the highest fulfillment of the purpose of creation. Those who acted improperly and then repented for their past misdeeds, they are the ones who have turned bad into good. While bad deeds subvert the purpose of creation by bringing more darkness into the universe, when a person eventually does true teshuvah (repentance) all their negative acts are transformed into positives. The greater the terribleness of the sins, the greater the grandeur of their atonement. So, there is something that former sinners can achieve that the forever righteous cannot. When a person had sinned in the past and now has chosen the path of good, all their “negative achievements” can be cashed in for positive ones. That is the ultimate converting darkness into light.