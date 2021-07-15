In Yiddish, that marvelously subtle language, there’s a fabulous word with no English counterpart: “derher.” What does it mean? Well, when you want to say that you “heard” something, you would use the word “her,” as in “ich her,” or “I hear what you’re saying.” But when you want to say that you really got the message, that it truly came across, that it strongly resonated with you and has impacted you in a real way, there’s another word—“derher.” A possible English equivalent can be to “hear to the end” or to “get it,” but that still falls short. So there’s “her” and there’s “derher.” And they couldn’t be more different. And in this game of life—in your personal and religious affairs—the name of the game is to derher. When you do that, you’re well on your way to victory.

A Curious Miracle TheTen Commandments are featured a second time in the portion of Vaetchanan, as part of Moses’ farewell speech to his people. In his vivid description of that landmark event, he uses this unique phrase to depict G‑d’s voice: G‑d spoke these words to your entire assembly at the mountain, out of the midst of the fire, the cloud, and the opaque darkness, with a great voice, which did not cease. What does it mean that the voice did not cease? The Midrash cites a number of explanations, one of them suggesting that the voice had no echo. A sound that reverberated over the entire globe and should have produced a thunderous echo, miraculously did not. But what’s the point of this miracle? I can appreciate that the experience at Sinai was majestic and awe-inspiring, with thunder and lightning contributing to an overwhelmingly sensory experience. But how does removing the echo contribute to the drama? Was G‑d just showing off His miracle-making capabilities?

In One Ear… and There to Stay The point was this: to demonstrate that to truly receive the Torah, to live a life of conviction (or any life, for that matter), you must fully absorb G‑d’s word. None of this “in one ear and out the other” nonsense; it must stick to you and be absorbed like the oil stain you can’t get out of your favorite dress. To explain. Sound echoes when there is nothing to absorb it. Do you remember when you first moved into your house, the boxes still unopened, and the furniture still on the truck? If you had yelled into the bedroom, the sound would have bounced right off the wall and smacked you in the face, right? Well, that’s because there was nothing in the room to absorb it. But once the room is filled with a couch, a bed, a dresser, linen, too much clothing, and empty shoe boxes you can’t remember why you have but still can’t bring yourself to throw out, the echo disappears. Why? Because there’s enough stuff around to absorb the sound, so it no longer bounces around. And this is what happened at Sinai. The word of G‑d did indeed reverberate around the world, and the people listening internalized those words, absorbing them deep into their minds, hearts, and souls. They didn’t spit it back, or let it cruise along the highway of their mind and heart and off the nearest exit to oblivion. Instead, it was saturated into them, producing absolutely no echo. They didn’t just “hear” the word of G‑d; they derhered it.