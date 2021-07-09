I got an email the other day, soliciting donations for a worthy cause. “Sure, I think I can give something,” I thought to myself. “They’re doing good work, and I want to help.” Filled with a sense of righteous generosity, I reached for my credit card. And then it started. “Are you sure?” said that little voice in my head. “That’s a lot of money you’re about to give away. Maybe it’s better to give some of it to the local bikur cholim organization, which helps the sick, or Hatzalah, our neighborhood volunteer ambulance corps. Why are you being so thoughtless with your donations?” It was all very good logic, and I was torn. Well, you can imagine the end of the story … By the time I finished being so smart and discretionary with my funds, what happened? That’s right. No one got anything. So smart, yet so stupid. And sadly. That’s how it goes all too often. I, you, and everyone else must be very careful not to get derailed like that.

A Puzzling Narrative Break Our parshah opens with a long monologue from Moses. In fact, the entire book of Deuteronomy is Moses’ farewell speech to the nation prior to his passing and in anticipation of their entry into the Promised Land. The opening verses are essentially words of rebuke. Among other things, Moses recalls how almost 40 years earlier, the Jews were ready to enter the Land of Israel, but that plan was foiled due to the fiasco with the spies. Smack in the middle of this narrative about the spies, however, Moses interrupts himself and recalls how he appointed judges to ease the burden of meting out justice to the people. Here are two of the relevant verses: So I took the heads of your tribes, men wise and well known, and I made them heads over you, leaders over thousands, leaders over hundreds, leaders over fifties, and leaders over tens, and officers, over your tribes. And I commanded your judges at that time, saying, "Hear [disputes] between your brothers, and judge justly between a man and his brother and between his litigant. Puzzling, to say the least. Why was it necessary to interrupt the narrative and insert this seemingly unrelated historic episode? Take a look: if you read the verses before and after in the original, it really is a non-sequitur. So what’s the deal?

Conquering the Promised Land Let’s remember where the Jews stood at the moment: poised to finally enter the Promised Land and conquer the heathen nations who lived there. The first thing we must establish is that this landmark move is not limited to the historical narrative of a nation entering their promised geographical spot on planet earth, rather it’s a spiritual narrative that recurs and lives on to this very day. Indeed, the notion of entering Israel and conquering heathen nations was and continues to be a spiritual odyssey, an exercise in which a nation inspired by G‑d seeks to conquer negative forces and bring them under that sacred wing. To take a place that is devoid of holiness, and stands in opposition to G‑d and G‑dliness, and transform it into a thriving center of Divinity. To take it one step further, this spiritual odyssey is not only a communal, global mission, rather it exists in the microcosm as well—in the heart and mind of every person. In other words, “Conquering the Land of Israel” is a personal exercise: to battle internal negative forces and bring them into the Promised Land. Or, to put it in even simpler terms, every time you work on yourself to be a better, holier person, you have conquered another inch of your personal Israel and wrested it away from the clutches of negativity.

Who’s the Bad Guy? So, who’s the opposition here? On the global, historical scale, the Jewish people encountered seven heathen nations and spent many years wresting the land from them. But in our internal, personal story of “entering the Promised Land,” who’s the bogeyman we’re fighting against? Ah. It’s the yetzer hara, that inner impulse, the voice that tries to convince you to do all sorts of things you probably shouldn’t be doing. Or keeping you from doing the stuff you should be doing. Of course, that inner voice doesn’t define you, and you most definitely have the choice and fortitude to overcome it, but there’s no denying that it exists.