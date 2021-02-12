I was recently talking to someone who has quite a morbid job: performing taharahs (the ritual halachic cleansing of a Jewish body prior to burial). Together with a network of 20 or so colleagues, he performs taharahs on hundreds of bodies a year, serving a wide geographic area. He’s been doing this for over 40 years. He told me an interesting thing. “I don’t pray for Moshiach to come anymore. Instead, I ask for the resurrection of the dead to happen now! Whatever was supposed to happen in between the arrival of Moshiach and the resurrection must have already happened, and I’m ready to stand at the cemetery gates and greet all those people on their way back!” A powerful sentiment from someone who unfortunately faces death every day. It got me thinking. I know so many people—myself among them—who, to different degrees of conviction, regularly declare their wishes for “Moshiach now!” Motivations for such declarations vary, but I’ve never heard it quite like I did from this particular gentleman. Spending so much time on the dark side makes one want the bright side that much more More importantly, the force of his sincerity hit me. This man really meant what he said! And that makes a lot of sense. After all, his firsthand, personal experience brings him face to face with death far more often than anyone should ever have to. Spending so much time on the dark side makes one want the bright side that much more.

Brotherly Cherubim That hanging out on the dark side can serve as a powerhouse for light is a truth many of us fail to properly appreciate. Luckily, the Torah reminds us of this truth in many different ways. As we shall see, one example lies between the wings of two baby-faced figurines in the Temple—the cherubim described in our parshah. “The cherubim shall have their wings spread upwards, shielding the ark cover with their wings, with their faces each one to his brother,” the verse tells us. What is the significance of their wings spreading upwards? And what are we to make of the description as two brothers facing one another? A relevant verse in arguably one of the most poetic books of the Bible is our ticket to discovery. “O, that you were like my brother, who sucked my mother's breasts! I would find you outside, I would kiss you, and they would not despise me,” says King Solomon in Songs of Songs. Once again, we see the reference to brothers. What is this pining for brotherly love all about? And how does it connect back to the cherubs?

Pining for Steady Love In a wonderful essay, Rabbi Schneur Zalman of Liadi dissects each part of this succulent verse, using Kabbalah to explain how it speaks of our relationship with G‑d. You see, as Jews, the very baseline of our entire religion is about creating and cultivating this relationship. Instead of a laundry list of dos and don’ts, the entire body of Jewish practice is for us to move from simple people minding our own business into people who have a relationship with the Master of the Universe. Now, as with all relationships, there are gradations: good days and bad days, ups and downs. Times of intense passion and open displays of romance, and other times of grind and grit, boredom and dreariness. The request, “O, that you were like a brother to me!” is our fervent wish to G‑d that our relationship with Him be as natural, comfortable, and steady as that of siblings. A desperate plea that despite the “off” times, those moments, days, or even years when we feel distant and spiritually numb, we should still be like siblings with G‑d. In Temple times, such requests were not necessary. There, in that magnificent edifice in Jerusalem, the Jewish people enjoyed an unprecedented level of comfort with G‑d. The Temple stood as testimony to G‑d’s love for us, a place where G‑dliness rolled around for all to see like confetti littering the floor at a birthday party. Thus, the baby-faced cherubs looked lovingly at each other with the natural and easy love of two siblings. Their wings extended upwards, signaling the emotional comfort of two parties who love one another and can soar together ever higher. Such was the spiritual euphoria of Temple times.