A well-respected Torah teacher encountered a terrible situation while traveling: a Jewish woman held captive by ruthless men. Fueled by the Torah’s command to redeem captives, he pooled his resources and did whatever he could to secure her release. The bandits handed him the woman and left. He brought her to his home and she stayed with him overnight. The following morning, in plain view, all his students saw their pious teacher immersing in the mikvah, as is the custom for a man who has a seminal emission at night. You see where this is going? This is actually a story in the Talmud. The Talmud tells us that the teacher asked his students, “What did you think happened last night?” They responded, “We figured that you wanted to protect the woman from unruly characters who might assault her. As for the mikvah bit, we assumed that the fatigue of travel caused a seminal emission.” The teacher was exuberant, and proclaimed, “I swear, that is indeed what happened!” He thereby blessed his students that just as they judged him favorably, so should G‑d judge them favorably as well. Why am I telling you this story? Because it contains the answer to a pressing question you might have (or at least should have), namely, how do you break free from your own negative qualities? Let’s face it, we all have stuff inside we want to be rid of, or at least improve, and it can be a lifelong struggle to get there. So if you’re trying to be kinder, more generous, or even more devout, and everything you’ve tried so far hasn’t helped, what are you supposed to do? The story above holds the answer.

A Thick Darkness Before I explain how, let’s take a look at how the Torah describes the type of darkness experienced by the Egyptians during the ninth plague: “They did not see each other, and no one rose from their place for three days.” What exactly does it mean that “no one rose from their place?” Were the Egyptians literally frozen in place, the first and last time a whole nation was actually “glued to their seats?” For many commentators, the answer is a definite yes! This was not any ordinary darkness. This was pandemic-level darkness, a miraculous feat G‑d pulled off to shroud Egypt in such a thick blanket of gloom, it froze them in their places. Others understand it a bit more loosely, explaining that the darkness was so frightening and disorienting, people ended up quarantining at home, not “rising from their place” to venture outside while the terrifying darkness shrouded the world. But I want to offer you a Chassidic interpretation that sheds light (pun intended!) on how to be a better person.