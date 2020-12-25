By: Aharon Loschak Have you ever found your Judaism to be just plain and simple unspiritual? I mean, there’s so much to do, and so many details to keep in mind, where’s all the spirituality? Think about it: Much of Judaism is a vast, sprawling set of laws that govern pretty much everything you do. From the minute you wake up until the moment you go to sleep, there’s another do or don’t calling the shots. Of course, there are Divine texts, values, ethics, and profound mystical ideas to explore. There’s no lack of scholarship in our faith. But the actual mitzvot we are instructed to keep, the very “stuff” of our majestic religion, seems to be hyper-focused on dry, banal action. Wrapping cows’ hide around my arm, lighting a candle before sunset, or eating beef instead of pork are all—at the end of the day—simple actions that are not overtly spiritual. So where’s the G‑dliness, the holiness, in it all?

Washing Your Clothes in Wine It’s a thorny question, one that Jewish scholars have grappled with for ages. There’s much to be said about this question in the Kabbalistic school of thought, and one of the answers is vividly portrayed in a startling metaphor in this week’s parshah. Lying on his deathbed, our forefather Jacob gathers his children to give them each a final blessing before his departure from the world. The verses that describe the unique blessings he bestowed upon each of his 12 children are beautiful, mysterious, and remarkably poetic. When it comes to Judah’s blessing, Jacob waxes poetic about the abundance of wine that will flow in the chunk of land destined for his descendants. Amidst the flowery language we find these words, “[He launders] his garment with wine, and with the blood of grapes binds his raiment.” Wow! There will be so much wine that people will wash their clothes in it! The imagery is quite vivid, but there is much more to the words than meets the eye. As we know, any verse in Torah is subject to layers of interpretation. Certainly such poetic verses contain multiple strata of meaning! What, then, are we to learn from the imagery of a person laundering their suit in a wine bath? I can certainly think of better things to launder my clothes with…

Mitzvot Are Garments Kabbalah speaks quite a bit about the concept of “garments.” It is a rich metaphor, as garments serve many functions: they protect, they serve as a mode of expression, and they can be switched out at will. There is meaning to each one of these details, but today, we will focus on one particular feature of your clothes: the fact that as much as they are an integral part of your persona, they are not you. When you eat something, you ingest the food into your very bloodstream. Be it an egg sandwich, an apple, or a greasy falafel … once it’s past your palette, it’s a part of you. In contrast, as much as you love your thousand-dollar suit or gown, it’s not you. Yes, you wear it proudly, it makes you feel good, it enhances your appearance (and can even score you a job!), but at the end of the day, it’s not you. It’s simply something you wear, a suit or a gown that surrounds you and sits on top of your body. When you arrive home at night, you take it off and put on something else. This is all a metaphor for a mitzvah. Like the suit or the gown that you love so much but is still around you, a mitzvah is also “around” or “above” you. Yes, it has a physical representation of the cowhide you wrap around your arm or the candle you light before Shabbat, but the G‑dly energy that it evokes, the Divine space into which it reaches, is far above and beyond anything you can perceive or imagine. There most definitely is much more to a mitzvah than what meets the eye: by following what G‑d tells you to do, you are literally taking part of G‑d and bringing it into your life. You just don’t see it. It’s like that suit or gown: You’re wearing it, but you’re not it. The spiritual revolution, the tremendous G‑dly energy that is triggered by your action, is not something you can ever really understand or “ingest” like an apple or a falafel, but it is something you can wear like a suit or a gown—it sits on top of you, hovering just above, or beyond, your consciousness. There is indeed a part of you that does get what a mitzvah is all about, that does experience this tremendous G‑dly energy. That would be your soul, the Divine consciousness within each of us that is intrinsically connected to G‑d.