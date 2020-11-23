That was the question my life coach presented to me one afternoon. We were going through some strategies on how to best pitch an idea to someone I figured would like the opportunity. I was hopeful about my chances with this person, but according to my calculations, the “right” time to ask had not yet arrived. I was waiting around for the perfect opportunity, and then . . . well, my imagination was coming up with endless possibilities. And it was then that my coach asked me the question: “If the answer is going to be ‘no,’ when would you like to find out? Now, or in six months?” Put that way, there was only one thing I could do. I picked up the phone, popped the question, and—warning, this isn’t a happy ending—I got a resounding “no.”

A Land of Endless Opportunity The ending might be anti-climactic, but I learned something that day. I learned that as seductive as it is to live in my own head, it’s ultimately pointless. For months I was nursing a dream of large checks and photo ops. And what was it, really? Nothing. Zip. Zero. But it was so tantalizing. As long as I was still in the world of my own imagination, I was basically Superman, with endless opportunity. It’s so comfortable there, so inspiring, so limitless! Why would anyone want to leave that golden land? It’s understandable. But as much as we all love the chance at reaching infinity, reality is grounded not in our heads, but in the world around us. To live in this world, we must squeeze and contain our thoughts into finite, limited, boring words and see what happens. Sometimes the answer is “no,” sometimes you get lucky with a “yes.” That’s not as important as the fact that once you’ve asked, you’ve finally moved into the world of real results.

Leah the Fruitful, Rachel the Barren I found hints to this idea in an interesting narrative that plays out in the Parshah. We read of a woebegone Jacob fleeing for his life and finally arriving at his uncle’s house. Once there, he sets his sights on his future wife, his uncle Laban’s daughter Rachel. Here the Torah tells us that Laban in fact had two daughters, the other of whom was named Leah. Though Leah was older, Jacob always loved Rachel, and it was for her hand in marriage that he toiled seven brutal years for his uncle. Yet he was duped into marrying Leah, and it was only after he agreed to break his back for another seven years that he was allowed to marry his original love, Rachel. But as much as Jacob loved Rachel, it was Leah who was having all the kids. Once, twice . . . six times she gave birth before Rachel even had the merit to fall pregnant. Yet, although Leah bore him the majority of his children, Jacob maintained his primary residence with Rachel. Never wavering from his love, he insisted on remaining with Rachel, and considered her his “mainstay.” Eventually Rachel did give birth, but it was only after much heartache and even more time. This is all very intriguing, but the question is, why did Rachel have such bad luck? Why was Leah giving birth to so many kids, while Rachel was barren for so long? And if Jacob saw that Leah was the one with the blessing of children, why did that not command more of his attention? Of course, Rachel was his original love, but surely the reality of so many children ought to have impacted his decisionmaking?