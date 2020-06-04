More in this section
Question 3: Answer 3 (one of the correct ones) says that the Levites had their "heads" shaved, yet the passage implies the whole body, so it thus appears incorrect.
(8:7) וְכֹה־תַֽעֲשֶׂ֤ה לָהֶם֙ לְטַֽהֲרָ֔ם הַזֵּ֥ה עֲלֵיהֶ֖ם מֵ֣י חַטָּ֑את וְהֶֽעֱבִ֤ירוּ תַ֨עַר֙ עַל־כָּל־בְּשָׂרָ֔ם וְכִבְּס֥וּ בִגְדֵיהֶ֖ם וְהִטֶּהָֽרוּ: Reply
Thanks, Ezra. I modified it. Reply
Question number 5 has an incorrect answer. When you click on the choice for Pensacola shenie (one month later) it tells you that you are wrong with a red “X.” Reply
Thanks. I fixed it. Reply
Thank you rabbi !!! I go to Chabad of Hewlett, NY (Rabbi Tenenboim) and I must say that the.Chabad rabbis are the Best (with a capital “B”).
I love your writings and videos on the Web, and the books that Rabbi Marcus wrote/edited. Judaism makes much more sense, and is more fulfilling when the reasoning and discussions behind that reasoning are disclosed. Reply
Look forward for the quiz every week.
Thank you Rabbi !