There were two altars in the Mishkan. Parshat Terumah teaches us about the copper altar, upon which animal sacrifices and meal offerings were brought, and Tetzaveh tells us about the golden altar, upon which incense was offered. The last Mishnah of Tractate Chagiga (which is also the last Mishnah of the Order of Mo’ed) speaks about these two altars. It states that they cannot become impure. The reason, according to Rabbi Eliezer, is, "since they are like earth;" the Torah calls them earth, which cannot become impure. According to the sages, the reason is that "they are [only] coated [with gold and copper];" since the coatings of gold and copper are just that, coatings, they are secondary to what is underneath. And since what is underneath cannot become impure, the coatings don't become impure. As we know, G‑d is infinite, and His Torah, which is His knowledge, is infinite as well. That means that it applies to us at every time and in every place. It therefore applies to each and every one of us, as if it was given today. It also has an infinite number of interpretations, as every one of us has a different soul, and we see the Torah through the lens of our soul. We also approach Torah from our own circumstances and our own paradigm. What is the lesson that we are meant to learn from this teaching, that the two altars cannot become impure?

The Vessels of Your Soul We are all a small Temple, where the Divine Presence wants to reside. Just as the Temple had different vessels in it, so do we have different aspects of our makeup: our minds, thoughts, and emotions, etc. Sometimes we can have a mundane, unholy thought. It is also possible to have an inappropriate sinful thought. In other words, it is possible for one of the person’s "vessels," his mind, thoughts, feelings, etc., to become impure. When this happens, we have to find a way to make the vessel pure again, that it should be worthy of being a Temple vessel, where G‑d could reside once more. How does one go about doing this?