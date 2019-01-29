A young truth-seeker visited the famed village of Kotzk to learn from the Kotzker chassidim and to observe the way they conducted their personal service of G‑d.

It was all too strange. In Kotzk people didn’t live normally orIt was all too strange act respectfully. At every opportunity they would speak about the pursuit of absolute truth, they spent all hours of the day studying Torah and would pray on their own schedules, beginning when they felt emotionally prepared to engage with G‑d.

Strangest of all was the surreal announcement he heard on the first night of Passover. As the chassidim sat around the synagogue, praying or studying as usual, an elder pounded on a table to get their attention and reminded those present to head home for dinner.

Dinner?! It’s Seder night! “Normal” Jews have been looking forward to (and preparing for) this evening for weeks and he’s just flippantly referred to the sacred ceremony as dinner? These Kotzkers are crazy!

And a few months later as Yom Kippur was beginning, he again wandered into the main shul of Kotzk to find himself present at an almost identical scene. The chassidim were scattered around, each engaged in study or personal reflection, when one man piped up announcing that it was time to start and asked if anyone would like to volunteer to lead the evening services.

Evening services?! It’s Kol Nidrei night; the highlight of the year! Where’s the special cantor? Where’s the aura of sanctity and solemnity? What is the matter with these people that they treat these most cherished institutions in so cavalier a fashion?

Horrified, he was about to rush out of the room, silently resolving never to return to this den of meshugoyim, when one of the chassidim—who’d obviously seen and understood his extreme reaction—stopped him with a reassuring arm across his shoulders.

“Calm down, young man. What are you getting so worked up about? Don’t you understand that in Kotzk, every time we pray we treat it as a Kol Nidrei night, and every time we sit down to eat, for us it’s like a Seder!”