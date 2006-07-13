These are the journeys of the children of Israel who went out of the land of Egypt... And Moses recorded their travels and encampments, in accordance with the command of G‑d Numbers 33:1-2 This is comparable to a king whose child was ill, and he took him to another place to heal him. On their return journey, the father recounted all their stations: "Here we slept," "Here we were cooled," "Here your head hurt." By the same token, G‑d said to Moses: Recount for them all the places where it was that they had angered Me Midrash Tanchuma, Massei 3 The Exodus marked our birth as a nation; our entry into the Land of Israel, the attainment of our national and spiritual maturity. In between, we had to undergo a 40-year journey through "the great and fearsome desert, [a place of] venomous snakes and scorpions and thirst for lack of water." This journey had forty-two stations. Some, like the year-long stay at Mount Sinai, included moments of sublime revelation. Most, however, were accompanied by doubt, strife, betrayal, and the perpetual contest between man and G‑d. In the end, however, they resulted in the attainment of "the good and broad land" that was the objective of the journey. The human story is likewise the story of a journey through a great and fearsome desert, fraught with physical and spiritual dangers and direfully lacking the waters that quench the thirsting soul of man. In the end, however, in spite of all the strife and tribulation, we will achieve our objective of a promised land blessed with the goodness and boundlessness of the Divine. And when we do, we will look back at all the stations of our journey and see them for what they truly were: challenges and opportunities that paved, rather than impeded, our advance through the desert. Rather than the pitfalls and obstacles as which we first experienced them, we will recognize them as rungs in the ladder that have raised us to this elevated perspective.

The Return Journey This is the deeper significance of the "return journey" made by the king and his child in the above-cited parable by the Midrash. The Midrash compares G‑d's instruction to Moses to record all the stations in the nation's journey through the desert to the story of a king traveling with his child to seek a cure for the child's illness. On their return journey, as they passed through the stations at which they had originally stopped, the king reminded his child: here we slept, here we were cooled, here your head hurt. The journey from Egypt to the Holy Land was a one-way journey: the Jews did not return to Egypt, nor did they physically revisit their encampments in the desert. But on the eve of their entry into the Holy Land, they were able to look back upon their forty-two encampments and re-experience them in a different light: not as a people venturing from Egyptian slavery toward an unknowable goal through a fearful wilderness, but as a people who, having attained their goal, could now appreciate how each way-station in their journey had forged a particular part of their identity and had contributed to what and where they were today.