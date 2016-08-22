Diagnosed with ALS, unable to move, I am blessed with plenty time to think. When considering what is most important to me, the conclusion is always the same. The most important thing is that my wife and children feel loved and cherished by me, and I try my best to make sure that they know this.

In this week’s parshah, Re’eh, we read: “You are children to the L‑rd, your G‑d.” We also read: “G‑d has chosen you to be for Him a treasured people.”

Which one is it? Are we G‑d’s children, or has He chosen us? Can one choose his relatives? What can we learn from this for our personal relationships?

Hashem is telling us that there are two ways He relates to us.

First, He relates to us as His children. Just as a parent is one with his child and nothing can change that, so, too, G‑d’s bond with us can never be severed.

Second, He chooses us. He wants us and chooses us every day to be His treasure. Not only are we intrinsically one because of our essential bond, but G‑d continues to treasure each and every one of us.

It is possible to be in a relationship and take for granted the fact that you are one with your family members, thinking that this is enough.

Your children and your spouse ache for you to choose them every day. When you don’t, they feel hurt, taken for granted and used. It is because of the intrinsic bond that they yearn for your love.

Don’t just be your child’s father, be a father to your child. The same goes for mothers and spouses. Show them that you choose them—that you treasure them.

Don’t be difficult, don’t be stubborn and don’t make requirements for your love. Choose to give them your love because they are your treasures. Life is so short. Make sure your family knows how much you cherish them, and that you continue to choose them over and over again.