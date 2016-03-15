The book of Leviticus lists the various sacrifices that would be brought to G‑d. There were animal, bird and flour offerings.

From all the offerings brought, the flour offering had a special name. It was called a minchah, a gift.

What is special about this offering that it is called a gift?

The minchah was usually brought by the poor, who could afford neither animals nor birds.

For the wealthy, bringing a sacrifice didn’t change their lifestyle. For the poor person, however, even a meal offering was truly giving up his basic needs. It was giving of himself in the purest sense, and G‑d treasures that gift.

There is giving of what you have, and giving of who you are.

G‑d gave each of us talents, abilities and natural gifts. These are yours for as long as you have them. These were given to you so that you can accomplish your unique mission. Using these to help others is giving of what you have.

Your essential self is far greater than the gifts you possess. Allowing your neshamah, your soul, to come through and affect those around you is giving of yourself.

Since being diagnosed with ALS, I’ve been watching my natural abilities slip away, wondering: What is the purpose of living if I am not able to do these things?

The answer became clear as people started to visit. With nothing to give of my talents, I was left with raw love and joy towards the visitors, and that apparently came through more powerfully than all of the talents combined.

You don’t need to wait to tap into your essential self. You can allow it to come through in everything you do. Ah! Your essence is beautiful; let it come out. Now, that is a gift to G‑d.