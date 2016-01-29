The giving of the Torah is preceded with: "And Moses ascended to G‑d, and the L‑rd called to him from the mountain, saying, 'So shall you say to the house of Jacob [the women] and tell the sons of Israel [the men].'"

Rashi explains that when you teach Torah to women, it should be in a soft way, stressing the positive and the rewards for keeping the Torah and mitzvahs. To the men, however, speak harshly, telling them the punishments for not keeping the Torah and mitzvahs.

Why the difference between women and men when it comes to teaching the Torah? Why does G‑d tell Moses, first to talk to the women and only then to the men?

The woman has a special place in Jewish life. Most of the nurturing and upbringing of the next generation is in their hands. She is also the backbone of the Jewish home. If she wants her home to be more kosher, it will be. If she wants it to be more observant, it will be. The future and Jewishness of her family rest primarily in her hands.

It stands to reason that G‑d would want the women on board first, because so much rests on them. They need to be knowledgeable in Torah and mitzvahs, so they can create a Jewish atmosphere in the home.

According to Jewish tradition, women are naturally spiritual and close to G‑d. They don't need harsh words to be convinced to do what they sense is right. Harsh words would only have the opposite effect, causing the women to close up and become unreceptive.

This is also a lesson for men. The success of your home depends on your relationship with your wife and that is dependent on how you choose to speak to her.

A successful Jewish home affects the family, the community, the Jewish people, and ultimately, the whole world. The power of a Jewish home is the power of the Jewish woman.

Dedicated to the Shluchos, in honor of the Kinus Hashluchos.