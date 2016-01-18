We have been in exile for two thousand years. Our ultimate purpose is to transform this world into a place where G‑d’s presence can dwell openly. That will happen with the coming of Moshiach.

We have our marching orders. Bring Moshiach now! In other words, it is in our ability to bring Moshiach.

But sometimes it feels like we are in an impossible situation, everything seems to be against us, and we are backed against a raging tide.

After they left Egypt, G‑d had the Jewish people turn around and backtrack. Now they found themselves stuck between the raging sea and the approaching Egyptian war machine. They turned to Moses and he turned to G‑d. G‑d said to Moses, “Why do you cry out to Me? Speak to the children of Israel and let them journey forth.”

For the past several years I have been in a difficult predicament which seems to only get worse. Do I pray? Do I cry out to G‑d that He heal me? Yes, all the time. However, the illness has not broken my spirit, because I know that G‑d put me here and that He wants me here. I don't like it, but I continue to do what I can to bring Moshiach, through my difficulties—and even more, through using my difficulties as a platform to lift others up.

At times like these, we need to realize that it is G‑d who turned us around and put us into this situation. He wants us there. There is a purpose that can be realized only through this difficult situation.

Will we complain? Will we cry out to G‑d? Of course. Then we must lift our heads and forge ahead, obstacles notwithstanding.

When we do that, G‑d splits seas for us.

You can do it; don't be afraid. G‑d is with you.