I am amazed every day by my wife, Dina. I don't know what keeps her going. The struggle to take care of the family and being there for me. It used to be burning the wick at both ends, but now there is no more fuse. She is the real thing, a Jewish mother, unbreakable, with an open connection to G‑d.

"The bush was on fire but the bush was not being consumed."

What is the meaning of this symbolism? What can we take from this to help us in our lives?

For the Israelites in Egypt, the bondage had reached an all-time low. Pharaoh, inflicted with a skin ailment, was told by his doctors that to cure it, he needs to bathe in the blood of Hebrew children. This was the blow that broke the people.

Until this point there was the hope, the understanding that as difficult as things are, there is a purpose to the suffering and soon will be an end to the bondage. But with children being murdered, all hope of a future is gone.

Yet the people did not despair. When they had nothing left, they remembered that one always has G‑d, and they cried out to Him with all their hearts. He then heard their cries.

This is when G‑d showed Moshe the burning bush, the start of the redemption.

The bush burns but it is not consumed. This is the our people. When there seems to be no fuel left, we remember that we have G‑d, and we burn bright and strong and are not consumed. This is what kick-starts our redemption.

At times, life is so difficult, we can see no hope. But there is no reason to despair. Rather it is time to shine brighter than ever and cry out to G‑d from a place far deeper than what we ever imagined, from the inner fire that can never be extinguished.

And then G‑d gives us true redemption.

I think we have already suffered enough, G‑d please send Moshiach.