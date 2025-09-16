Each year, as the Jewish month of Elul begins, Jews around the world turn their focus toward the approaching High Holidays. The weeks leading up to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are marked by a heightened commitment to mitzvot and personal reflection, as people take stock of the year that is drawing to a close and look ahead to the new one. Among the age-old customs of the month of Elul is having tefillin and mezuzot inspected by a Sofer STaM (a scribe trained in the art of crafting Torah scrolls, tefillin and mezuzot) to ensure that they are still kosher and fit for use. The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, frequently advised people to check their mezuzot and tefillin, encouraging the practice especially during the auspicious month of Elul. For scribes, the month is therefore one of the busiest of the year, as they devote long hours to checking items ahead of the new year. The Otzar Hastam campus on Mount Canaan in Tzfat includes scribe offices, an educational center, a synagogue, and a mikvah . Shneur Navon

High-Quality Items on a Global Scale In the Shema, it states that in order to fulfill the mitzvah of mezuzah, a scroll must be handwritten. But that isn’t enough. For it to be kosher, a scribe must know and put into practice more than 700 laws involved with its writing. These include such details as the mindset and personal preparation of the scribe, what kind of quill, ink and parchment can be used, and how each letter must be formed. The parchment used must be a processed hide from a kosher animal. Today, it is almost always from a cow, but sheepskin or goatskin can be utilized. A scribe is meant to regularly immerse himself in a mikvah, pray for success in his work and must verbally declare his intention prior to writing. Throughout the entire process, the scribe must be fully cognizant of the holy words he is writing; there may be no distractions. In fact, some wear earplugs to drown out exterior noise. For tefillin, a scribe must also ensure that the boxes and straps are built and prepared according to the laws specified in Shulchan Aruch, and although they are assisted in checking the writing and the parchment with the help of technology, for many the longest part of the process is the opening and subsequent sealing of the holy boxes. A scribe teaches at the Otzar Hastam center in Tzfat, Israel . This intensified workload is felt in the hallways of the Otzar Hastam center in Tzfat, Israel. Overlooking the winding roads of the mystical city and the hills of Meron, the Otzar Hastam building is home to 30 scribes working full-time producing high-quality Torah scrolls, tefillin and mezuzot for export worldwide. Rabbi Chaim Kaplan, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Tzfat, succeeded his father, Rabbi Leibel Kaplan, who was sent to the northern Israeli city by the Rebbe just before the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Recognizing the global need for a trusted source of scribal products, the younger Rabbi Kaplan established Otzar Hastam as a central hub where scribes of the highest caliber produce sacred articles for Jewish communities around the world. He also founded Otzar Hastam to provide economic opportunities for local residents and to educate visitors about the painstaking labor and precise laws involved in producing these sacred articles. “As you walk through Otzar Hastam during Elul,” Rabbi Kaplan says, “you can see hundreds of pairs of tefillin and mezuzot being opened and checked, taking precedence over the usual writing of new items.”