Each year, as the Jewish month of Elul begins, Jews around the world turn their focus toward the approaching High Holidays. The weeks leading up to Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur are marked by a heightened commitment to mitzvot and personal reflection, as people take stock of the year that is drawing to a close and look ahead to the new one.
Among the age-old customs of the month of Elul is having tefillin and mezuzot inspected by a Sofer STaM (a scribe trained in the art of crafting Torah scrolls, tefillin and mezuzot) to ensure that they are still kosher and fit for use.
The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, frequently advised people to check their mezuzot and tefillin, encouraging the practice especially during the auspicious month of Elul. For scribes, the month is therefore one of the busiest of the year, as they devote long hours to checking items ahead of the new year.
High-Quality Items on a Global Scale
In the Shema, it states that in order to fulfill the mitzvah of mezuzah, a scroll must be handwritten. But that isn’t enough. For it to be kosher, a scribe must know and put into practice more than 700 laws involved with its writing. These include such details as the mindset and personal preparation of the scribe, what kind of quill, ink and parchment can be used, and how each letter must be formed.
The parchment used must be a processed hide from a kosher animal. Today, it is almost always from a cow, but sheepskin or goatskin can be utilized. A scribe is meant to regularly immerse himself in a mikvah, pray for success in his work and must verbally declare his intention prior to writing. Throughout the entire process, the scribe must be fully cognizant of the holy words he is writing; there may be no distractions. In fact, some wear earplugs to drown out exterior noise.
For tefillin, a scribe must also ensure that the boxes and straps are built and prepared according to the laws specified in Shulchan Aruch, and although they are assisted in checking the writing and the parchment with the help of technology, for many the longest part of the process is the opening and subsequent sealing of the holy boxes.
This intensified workload is felt in the hallways of the Otzar Hastam center in Tzfat, Israel. Overlooking the winding roads of the mystical city and the hills of Meron, the Otzar Hastam building is home to 30 scribes working full-time producing high-quality Torah scrolls, tefillin and mezuzot for export worldwide.
Rabbi Chaim Kaplan, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Tzfat, succeeded his father, Rabbi Leibel Kaplan, who was sent to the northern Israeli city by the Rebbe just before the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Recognizing the global need for a trusted source of scribal products, the younger Rabbi Kaplan established Otzar Hastam as a central hub where scribes of the highest caliber produce sacred articles for Jewish communities around the world.
He also founded Otzar Hastam to provide economic opportunities for local residents and to educate visitors about the painstaking labor and precise laws involved in producing these sacred articles.
“As you walk through Otzar Hastam during Elul,” Rabbi Kaplan says, “you can see hundreds of pairs of tefillin and mezuzot being opened and checked, taking precedence over the usual writing of new items.”
Marking 25 Years in Australia
Across the world in Australia, the leading sofer of Melbourne’s large and diverse community, Rabbi Eli Gutnick, explains how he manages the added responsibilities of Elul. Gutnick, who received his ordination in Israel in 2000, is now marking his 25th year as a scribe. To mark the milestone, he will be launching a new center in Melbourne this coming year, further strengthening access to high-quality Torah scrolls, tefillin and mezuzot in the region, as well as various educational offerings.
“Every industry has its busy seasons, and for a sofer who is also qualified as a magia [ “checker”], the focus is very much on the checking of tefillin and mezuzot.” Aided by a team of assistants who manage the opening and closing of the tefillin and mezuzot, as well as various other tasks, Gutnick is able to focus solely on checking the parchment scrolls.
Even scrolls that don’t appear damaged or compromised from the outside require infrequent inspection. Mezuzot placed on the exterior of a home face constant exposure to the elements— rain, sun, heat, cold and humidity. Over time, these conditions can weaken the parchment or damage the writing, causing the letters to crack, fade or become otherwise compromised.
Gutnick cautions that the scribe reviewing any scrolls should be experienced both in writing and in checking existing scrolls.
It is also vital to purchase such items only from a reputable sofer or dealer. Unfortunately, many of the mezuzahs and tefillin being sold online or in retail settings are not kosher at all. Each sofer has his horror stories opening up a mezuzah case only to find it empty of the parchment scroll that is central to the mitzvah, or one printed or written on paper or the like.
“The word mitzvah in Hebrew is related to the word for ‘connection,’ highlighting the unique connection a Jew reveals with his Creator when he performs a mitzvah,” explains Gutnick. “As such, a fitting way to enter the holy season of the High Holidays is by ensuring your performance of the mitzvot of tefillin and mezuzot are done in the highest and most proper manner.”
