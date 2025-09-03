When Rabbi Ahron and Chaya Blasberg opened the Chabad-Lubavitch Jewish Center of Aruba in 2013, settling in to create a Jewish oasis in the southern Caribbean island, a request came through: The Prime Minister wanted to meet them.

Prime Minister Mike Eman, who served as Aruba’s third prime minister from 2009 to 2017, was part of a tiny circle of Jewish heads of state or government. A proud Jew looking to make a home for his people, Eman welcomed the couple, giving his encouragement and support for their mission.

The rabbi helped the prime minister put up what might be the only mezuzah on a premier’s office outside of Israel .

On March 28, after eight years out of office, Eman assumed his second term as Prime Minister of Aruba. Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, he once again invited the rabbi for a formal visit.

The prime minister has long appreciated the work of Chabad-Lubavitch in Aruba and around the world, and prior to the establishment of Chabad’s permanent presence on the island would regularly welcome rabbinical students visiting Aruba as part of Chabad’s “Roving Rabbis” program. In 2015, Eman toured Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn during an official visit to New York.

On this visit Blasberg entered the prime minister’s office carrying a mezuzah in his pocket, a pair of tefillin in his hands, and a shofar tucked under his arm. The rabbi proceeded to blow the shofar for the prime minister, per the tradition to sound the shofar blown daily during the Jewish month of Elul, as the Jewish people around the world prepare to once again crown G‑d as King on Rosh Hashanah. Blasberg then helped Eman don tefillin, and they discussed the opportunity the High Holidays afford to reconnect with G‑d.

Prime Minister Mike Eman of Aruba visited Lubavitch World Headquarters in the Crown Heights neighborhood Brooklyn, N.Y., in 2015, on an official visit. Here, he is in the Rebbe's study with Rabbi Moshe Kotlarsky, vice chairman of Merkos L'Inyonei Chinuch, the educational arm of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Together, Blasberg and Eman affixed what might just well be the only mezuzah on a prime minister’s office outside of Israel. Eman was excited to hear about Aruba’s new upscale kosher restaurant, the arrival of Rabbi Levi and Mimi Bisk to help meet the needs of the quickly growing community, and the rising demand for Jewish life. The conversation shifted to developing projects, with the prime minister pledging his unwavering support.

Blasberg noted that both Jewish locals and visitors feel safe practicing their faith, thanking Eman for his open Jewish identity and care for the community.

“From the very beginning, Prime Minister Eman has welcomed and supported Chabad-Lubavitch in Aruba,” says Blasberg. “Seeing him take part in Jewish life, express his support and learn about our growing community was very meaningful, as well as demonstrated Aruba’s commitment to develop a connection between the Jewish community and our leaders.”