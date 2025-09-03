At Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), in the heart of urban Richmond, Rabbi Menachem and Daniela Lessoff are dedicated to building a welcoming Jewish community for students and staff alike.

Chabad at VCU offers a wide range of programs to enrich Jewish student life: engaging Torah classes, Shabbat dinners, lively social events and meaningful holiday celebrations.

Beyond campus, they also lead the Richmond chapter of the Chabad Young Professionals (CYP), helping young adults in the wider community foster Jewish connections.

The Lessoffs provide personal support and guidance to students navigating the challenges of college life as a Jew. They are passionate about nurturing each individual’s Jewish identity, helping them explore and connect to Jewish life and traditions with pride and confidence.

With warmth and care, Rabbi Menachem and Daniela Lessoff are working to ensure that every Jewish person they encounter knows: You belong, you matter, and you are never alone.