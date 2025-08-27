Known for its breathtaking mountains, world-class ski slopes and cultural festivals, Park City, Utah, might seem like an unlikely destination for a growing Jewish community. Yet, nestled in this picturesque town is a thriving center of Jewish life.

Since 2013, Rabbi Yudi and Devori Steiger have directed the Park City Chabad-Lubavitch Community Center, fueling a remarkable shift in Jewish life across the region.

Community members make donuts for Chanukah .

“The community has been booming in the last few years, especially since the option for remote work has become more widespread,” says Rabbi Steiger. “Often, people come here as tourists for hiking, skiing, and golf, but then they find themselves in a beautiful place and more connected to Judaism than they’ve ever been before, and they end up staying.”

It’s not just the scenery that keeps them. “We have a lively Jewish life here,” says Steiger. “For example, someone recently moved here after 50 years of living in Texas. He said that in the short time since he moved, he’s been invited to and hosted more Shabbos meals than in the 50 years he lived in Texas.”

Estimates place Utah’s Jewish population at more than 5,000, with more than 1,000 in Park City.

Utah has been home to a large Mormon population since the 1840’s, long before Jews came to settle there in significant numbers. In the 1860s, a U.S. army battalion discovered silver deposits in the mountains of the state’s northwest region, which was followed by a mining boom and the establishment of Park City as a major city.

Rabbi Yudi Steiger says the community has seen a major increase in recent years, fuelled by the popularity of remote work since the pandemic.

As the general population of the state grew in the 20th century, multiple synagogues and community groups were established throughout the years within the small community. However, it wasn’t until 1992, when Rabbi Benny and Mrs. Sharonne Zippel came to Utah’s capital of Salt Lake City to establish the first Chabad Center in Utah under the guidance of the Rebbe that a lasting Jewish infrastructure was built.

Despite more than half of Utah’s population being Mormon, Rabbi Zippel notes that the Jewish community has a warm relationship with its neighbors.

“We’ve been close to the leadership of the Latter-Day Saints, the higher ups in the Mormon church, ever since we got here,” says Zippel. “They’re very supportive of Jews and Judaism, especially Orthodox. Whenever something comes up about Israel, they always call and show support.”