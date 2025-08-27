Known for its breathtaking mountains, world-class ski slopes and cultural festivals, Park City, Utah, might seem like an unlikely destination for a growing Jewish community. Yet, nestled in this picturesque town is a thriving center of Jewish life.
Since 2013, Rabbi Yudi and Devori Steiger have directed the Park City Chabad-Lubavitch Community Center, fueling a remarkable shift in Jewish life across the region.
“The community has been booming in the last few years, especially since the option for remote work has become more widespread,” says Rabbi Steiger. “Often, people come here as tourists for hiking, skiing, and golf, but then they find themselves in a beautiful place and more connected to Judaism than they’ve ever been before, and they end up staying.”
It’s not just the scenery that keeps them. “We have a lively Jewish life here,” says Steiger. “For example, someone recently moved here after 50 years of living in Texas. He said that in the short time since he moved, he’s been invited to and hosted more Shabbos meals than in the 50 years he lived in Texas.”
Estimates place Utah’s Jewish population at more than 5,000, with more than 1,000 in Park City.
Utah has been home to a large Mormon population since the 1840’s, long before Jews came to settle there in significant numbers. In the 1860s, a U.S. army battalion discovered silver deposits in the mountains of the state’s northwest region, which was followed by a mining boom and the establishment of Park City as a major city.
As the general population of the state grew in the 20th century, multiple synagogues and community groups were established throughout the years within the small community. However, it wasn’t until 1992, when Rabbi Benny and Mrs. Sharonne Zippel came to Utah’s capital of Salt Lake City to establish the first Chabad Center in Utah under the guidance of the Rebbe that a lasting Jewish infrastructure was built.
Despite more than half of Utah’s population being Mormon, Rabbi Zippel notes that the Jewish community has a warm relationship with its neighbors.
“We’ve been close to the leadership of the Latter-Day Saints, the higher ups in the Mormon church, ever since we got here,” says Zippel. “They’re very supportive of Jews and Judaism, especially Orthodox. Whenever something comes up about Israel, they always call and show support.”
‘Bridge All of These People Together’
Chabad Lubavitch of Park City is housed in a picturesque building, in front of a stunning backdrop of the surrounding mountains. The Steigers host weekly Shabbat services and meals, youth activities, Torah classes, holiday celebrations, and a wide array of events. Programming includes a CKids club for children, and adult education is also central, with offerings like Lunch and Learn; Scotch, Steak and Kabbalah, and a strong emphasis on one-on-one Torah study sessions.
“We’re so grateful to have our amazing rabbi and his wife,” says Michele Moyal, a Park City resident for 13 years. “It’s incredible how much they care about everyone, making each person feel important. Utah can be a hard place for Jewish kids, but mine absolutely love the youth programs. They really go all out, especially before Yomtov. It’s something special.”
Community member Loren Bin-Shimon said that “this place attracts people for so many different reasons—some for work, some for skiing and nature—and there are the people who are born and raised here. And I think that Chabad being able to bridge all of those people together is very unique.”
Michael Benstock, a community member who divides his time between Park City and St. Petersburg, Fla., first met the rabbi at a musical tribute and prayer gathering held last year in honor of the hostages taken during the Oct. 7 attacks. Since that first encounter, Benstock has become a key figure in organizing Park City’s inaugural Jewish Festival which took place on Aug. 6. It drew hundreds of participants, making it the largest Jewish festival ever held in Park City, and featured live performances by 8th Day and Zusha, chassidic bands known for their soulful, uplifting energy.
“It fulfills all of our needs on many different levels,” Benstock says of the Chabad center. “They’ve created a wonderful environment for visiting Jews like us.”
The Steigers have no plans to slow down their growth, with plans underway to launch a Hebrew school to serve the growing number of young families.
“We’re determined to ensure that there is something for every Jew in Park City—for both the residents that make up our community, and the visitors that enhance it,” Steiger tells Chabad.org. “The Rebbe’s vision was for every Jew to have access to Torah and mitzvot wherever they may be, in both large Jewish cities and more exotic locations. We’re honored to be fulfilling that mission in the heart of the mountains in Park City, Utah.”
Join the Discussion