Now the third-largest city in Maryland, Bowie (population estimated at 58,000 people) was once highly exclusive, with homes sold only to white Christians. Today, it is home to a diverse and welcoming population.

Recently, Rabbi Eli and Mushky Baron opened a new Chabad center in Bowie, serving the entire area, including Greenbelt and Beltsville.

There, they host monthly Shabbat morning services, biweekly Torah classes, holiday events, women’s events and neighborhood BBQs.

The Barons look forward to growing and expanding their reach to touch even more people, including through the upcoming launch of a Hebrew school.