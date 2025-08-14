In a ceremony that made history for the state of South Dakota, the Chabad Jewish Community Center broke ground on Aug. 12, marking the construction of the first center of its kind in the Mount Rushmore State. The groundbreaking drew prominent political figures and community leaders to celebrate this milestone for South Dakota’s small yet proud Jewish community.

U.S. Sen. John Thune, Gov. Larry Rhoden, U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken joined Rabbi Mendel and Mussie Alperowitz and community members as ceremonial dirt was turned at the future site of what will become a beacon for Jewish life across the state’s vast prairies.

“The Rebbe taught that we were created to make this world a place that G‑d can call home. We hope that this center becomes such a home: a welcoming place for all and a place that lifts us up and brings us together,” the rabbi told the gathered crowd. “When I think of Sioux Falls over the next 100 years, I see the Chabad Jewish Community Center standing as a lighthouse—a place of connection, inspiration and community for the entire city.”

This vision of the Rebbe was highlighted by U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson as he described the value the Chabad Jewish Community Center would bring to all people.

Representative Johnson spoke of the Alperowitzes influence across Sioux Falls, extending well beyond the Jewish community. He shared how was impacted by what he had learned about the Rebbe: “The values and principles that the Rebbe taught, that he lived, that he was a leader for, served not just the Jewish population — they are principles for all of humanity.”

The congressman said the new Chabad Jewish Community Center would reflect that vision. “This community center is not only for Jewish people. The principles and values the Rebbe taught will make us all stronger, helping us live a more just life,” Johnson said.

The center will house a synagogue, educational and community centers, a kosher kitchen, and, significantly, the state’s first ever mikvah.

Signifying the broad reach of the Chabad Jewish Community Center, people came from across the state to participate in the opening, including all the way from Brookings, and as far as Rapid City. Among the two hundred people who gathered for the event was business leader Adam Hendry.

“I’ve invested in Sioux Falls because I believe in its future. I’m proud to be part of the Chabad Jewish Community Center and to be here today to witness this historic moment,” he said.

Among those to speak at the event was Stephen Rosenthal who together with his wife Carol, are Jewish community leaders in South Dakota and pillars of the Jewish community. “Having lived here for 50 years, I can say that in all my lifetime, I have never witnessed a moment of such promise for our Jewish community,” Rosenthal said. He noted the historic significance, as this was the first time in over 100 years that a Jewish space was being built in the state. “This moment declares loud and clear that the Jewish community is welcome here. We are embraced. We are woven into the very fabric of this set of this city and this state.”