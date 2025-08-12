West Adams, one of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, was once a thriving Jewish enclave in the 1920s, known for its rich architectural heritage and historic charm.

Over the decades, as families moved away, Jewish life in the area gradually faded and the once Yiddish-speaking shtetl was left devoid of its Jewish presence.

Today, West Adams is experiencing a renaissance—young families are moving in, new developments are reshaping the landscape and a renewed Jewish presence is beginning to take root in this storied part of the city.

To meet the need, Rabbi Michoel and Hindy Zajac have arrived in West Adams with a mission to build a warm, welcoming Chabad center where every Jew feels at home.

Through Jewish education, holiday celebrations, life-cycle events and more, they are creating a vibrant and inclusive hub for the local Jewish community—embracing every Jew with open doors and open hearts.