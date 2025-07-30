Three years ago, Rabbi Menachem and Nechama Tauber experienced an unbearable tragedy. Now, they are taking action to help ensure that no other parents go through what they did.

Sholom Tauber was born in 2019. His name resonated with his family. “Sholom was, from his earliest days, our little peacemaker, our radiant sunshine,” related Nechama Tauber. “How perfectly fitting was his name—Sholom, meaning ‘peace’—for a soul who brought such gentleness and tranquility into our world.”

On Monday morning, July 11, 2022, little Sholom got into the family van along with his siblings.

At 3:30 p.m. that afternoon, Sholom’s father—a teacher at the Lubavitch Educational Center in South Florida—realized that in the bustle of all the day camp drop-offs, Sholom had been left in the van all day in the sweltering Florida sun.

Nechama raced to the hospital, arriving before the ambulance.

“Time stretched endlessly, each second a torment, as they kept repeating, ‘They’re working on him.’ I desperately, agonizingly, wanted to see Sholom,” she recalled. “I pulled out my phone, my fingers trembling, and Googled how long someone could survive in a hot car: 20 minutes. Sholom had been there all day. My heart knew, even as my mind refused to accept.”

“Then I saw them—a group of doctors, their faces grim, walking toward me with that look. That look I’ll never, ever forget. ‘No,’ I screamed, the sound tearing from my soul. ‘No. Don’t tell me!’ Their words just couldn’t compute: ‘We tried. There’s nothing we can do.’ ”

Dozens of children die in hot cars each year, and research has shown that it can happen to anyone—even the most caring, attentive parents. “My husband is the most hands-on, loving and caring father, and yet this happened.”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Taubers resolved to transform their grief into action; to help ensure no child is left behind. They helped found Team Protect, which seeks to inform and educate, fostering awareness that can help minimize the chances of fatal outcomes, specifically hot-car deaths and drowning, which are caused by distractions and changes in routine.

Team Protect has promoted a device called Clever Elly, which plugs into a DC adapter in cars and serves as both a car charger and a life-saving reminder. Clever Elly gives an audio reminder to check the back seat every time the car is turned off, using child-friendly voices to keep safety on everyone’s minds.

“Our sweet little peacemaker, Sholom, continues to inspire change, to ripple outwards, touching lives far beyond our own,” Nechama Tauber said. “His legacy guides us to slow down, to stay present, to cherish each moment and to consciously make space for peace in our lives.”

“The unimaginable pain we experienced was the start of a clear path. Throughout this mission, I constantly feel G‑d guiding me to do this work with Team Protect. We carry forward a message of Sholom—peace—guiding us, supporting us, and inspiring us. And I know, with every fiber of my being, that very soon Moshiach will come, and we will all be reunited with our loved ones, in a world finally at peace.”

Clever Elly devices are available free of charge; sponsorships are available. To request a device or to donate, visit: 59seconds.org.