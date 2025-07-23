Deli 613 is the only place in Ireland where customers can get a kosher corned beef sandwich. A project of Chabad-Lubavitch of Ireland, which moved into a new home two years ago, the deli serves up hot soup, sandwiches, falafel and more to Jewish and non-Jewish customers alike. The deli also caters for hotels, corporate business events and travelers, and its food is available for delivery via services like Uber Eats. “Lots of people are looking for authentic kosher food—people that have been to London, people that have been to New York—so we want to fill that void,” says Rabbi Zalman Lent, co-director of Chabad of Ireland, alongside his wife, Rifky, who arrived in Dublin in 2000. He adds that they have a commercial kitchen with professional chefs and also runs the only kosher grocery store on the Emerald Isle. “We were initially going to have a store and then we said, ‘We should make some fresh food for Shabbos,’ and it just grew from there. It ended up that we’re open six days a week,” he says. RELATED Offering what Lent calls an “oasis of calm and positivity,” Chabad of Ireland’s community is a diverse one, made up of descendants of Jews who came to Dublin from Lithuania in the 1890s, as well as a few thousand Israelis who have moved to the area for work. They offer Shabbat and holiday dinners, classes, a Sunday Hebrew school, and an adult and children’s library. Chabad of Ireland’s fresh loaves of traditional challah has won it many fans, and Lent says they are hoping to expand to have a custom bakery area in the months ahead. Rabbi Zalman and Rifky Lent with their staff at Deli 613.

A Second Home for Many For Daniel Koskas, who is from Paris but has lived in Dublin for two-and-a-half years as he pursues his Ph.D. in biomedical robotics, Jewish community is key. So when he was accepted for his doctoral program, one of the first things he did was get in touch with the local Jewish community. And his first stop was Chabad. Koskas arrived in Dublin a few days before the new Chabad center’s opening, and says he’s there every Friday night, goes to most of the other community activities and buys all of his kosher items there. “It’s almost my second home,” he says. “And especially when you live far from your family, it’s good to have this kind of place. It’s not just a place that allows you to keep Shabbat and keep kosher, but also that gives you Jewish warmth and a family vibe.” On top of opening the deli, Chabad of Ireland recently purchased property and come September will start renovations for a student center, where. students attending the area’s many universities will feel less isolated, Lent says. “This will be a social space, a safe space where they can be proudly Jewish without feeling stressed.” Sunday-morning Hebrew school opened last year, and families come from near and far to attend, with kids coming for class and their parents taking the chance to sit and hang out in the deli while the kids are learning Torah. Having such a casual Jewish space has become all the more important with the sharp rise in antisemitism in Irish society. “You can come into a place where there’s a library and a kosher store, and you put tefillin and have kosher lunch, and you’ll meet your old friend there,” Rifky Lent says. “There are people who tell me they come every week just to be in that space.” Offering what Lent calls an “oasis of calm and positivity,” Chabad of Ireland’s community is diverse, made up of families who arrived in Dublin late in the 19th century and thousands of Israelis who came for work.