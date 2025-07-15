The Brooklyn apartment of Rabbi Yehuda Leib (Leibel) Posner was a frequent visiting spot for his dozens of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, many of whom serve as Chabad emissaries in places as close as New Haven, Conn., and as distant as Kyiv, Ukraine. He took great pride in them, even as they multiplied to the point that he had a difficult time remembering the names of the youngest ones.

And as he watched the legions of Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries dispatched by the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, spread across the globe, he knew that he was there at its inception, the pioneer who blazed a path that has since become a highway of goodness.

Posner passed away on Tuesday morning, 19 Tammuz (July 15), at his home in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.

Yehuda Leib Posner was born in Mandatory Palestine in 1928. He was the second child born to Rabbi Sholom and Chaya Posner, Chabad Chassidim who’d recently escaped the Soviet Union.

At the urging of the Sixth Rebbe, Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneersohn, of righteous memory, the couple relocated to New Jersey. He assured them that their children would remain faithful to Chassidic tradition.

By the time young Leibel was seven or eight years old, he was boarding with his brother with a Chassidic family in Brooklyn so that they could attend a proper Jewish school.

In time, the family relocated to Chicago and the boys enrolled in the local Jewish school.

Posner in his younger years.

In 1940, shortly after arriving in New York from war-torn Poland, the Sixth Rebbe founded a yeshivah, and then a middle school. Young Leibel was sent from Chicago and became the first out-of-town student in his young age bracket.

Prior to his bar mitzvah, which was held in Chicago during Passover break, he and his older brother, Zalman, entered the Sixth Rebbe’s room for a private audience. The Rebbe inquired about their travel plans—making sure the bus home was heated and that they’d be able to put on tefillin and pray. He then expressed his satisfaction with their progress and remarked, “You are my children. You are physical children of your parents, and you are my spiritual children.”

In 1948, he was chosen to spend five weeks on the road as part of Chabad’s nascent Merkos Shlichut project, traveling throughout the farmlands, towns and cities of New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The 19-year-old yeshivah student was instructed to travel on what was then called the “milk train,” which stopped at every local station, where he would disembark to meet Jews in each community, offering Jewish books and subscriptions to Torah literature.

(At the same time, his elder brother Zalman, together with fellow student Mendel Baumgarten, was dispatched to recently-liberated Europe to serve the needs of Holocaust survivors and refugees from Stalinist oppression living in displaced-persons camps throughout the continent.)

Before he left, Posner was granted a private audience with the Sixth Rebbe. Ailing and frail, the Rebbe leaned forward in his seat and said, “When you meet another person, make sure that you look for his strong points. At the same time, do not overlook his weak points. The Torah has some large letters and some small letters. Chassidim used to say: We need to see a person’s fine qualities in big letters, and take note of their shortcomings with small letters,” for the sake of helping to correct them. The Rebbe blessed him with success, and Posner set off.

On that trip, he visited a certain rabbi who asked what he was doing in town. The young student explained that he was conducting a census for Lubavitch. “Who is Lubavich to conduct a census?” the rabbi fumed.

When telling the story decades later, Posner would smile and say, “Today no one would ask such a question.”