Niagara Falls is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the world. Now, a new Chabad Center—directed by Rabbi Yehuda and Yehudis Lorber—offers thousands of Jewish travelers an oasis of Judaism on the American side of the heart of this natural landmark.

Through a partnership with Niagara Falls State Park, Chabad operates a unique Mitzvah Tank that brings Jewish warmth directly to the center of the attraction. The mobile Chabad House welcomes Jews from all walks of life with mitzvahs, prayer services, and mini Torah classes.

The Jewish holidays at the Falls are breathtaking: During Sukkot, thousands of Jewish visitors celebrate in a beautiful sukkah constructed in cooperation with the State Park. At Chanukah, a grand menorah stands proudly beside the falls, earning recognition as the “International Menorah,” visible across the border into Canada.

Beyond the seasonal highlights, Chabad of Niagara Falls serves as a year-round Jewish presence. The Lorbers are looking forward to creating a visitor center to house their expanding activities, with a shul, mikvah, kosher food, classrooms, Jewish library, and more.