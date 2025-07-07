After flash floods in the Texas Hill Country left more than 80 people dead in the central part of the state, devastated communities are mourning the dead, and praying for the injured and the missing. The scope of the disaster—among the dead are dozens of children and staff members at a summer camp—means the people of the region are just embarking on the long, painful process of rebuilding their communities.

As Shabbat approached on July 4, and the remnants of an Atlantic tropical storm smashed into the Texas Hill Country, Rabbi Yossi and Malkie Marrus recognized the potential for disaster in “Flash Flood Alley.”

Before Shabbat had even begun, the Marruses—who moved to Boerne, about 35 miles southeast of the flood zone, to launch Chabad-Lubavitch serving the Texas Hill Country three years ago—reached out to every Jew they knew living in the towns and cities that dot this part of rural Texas.

As torrential rain fell, the water levels along the Guadalupe river rose, reaching close to 30 feet in some areas, sweeping away homes and lives.

“As we went into Shabbat, we were hearing these reports that seemed crazy: people dying, mass flooding,” Rabbi Marrus told Chabad.org. “By Shabbat morning, people were coming to the Chabad House telling us the numbers of the rising toll of those dead and missing.”

Volunteers sort emergency supplies to be distributed to those affected by the devastating floods.

Soon the calls and emails began flooding in: Hill Country residents reaching out to tell the rabbi they were safe, thanking G‑d for the miracles that sustained them as dozens of neighbors and friends were being swept away in the devastating floods. An all-girls summer camp lost at least 27 campers and staff members, while whole families were trapped as their homes collapsed around them.

Jewish community members in safer parts of the region also began contacting the Marruses to ask how they could help, the collective response informed by locals who’d survived and knew what was most urgently needed. Volunteers eager to mitigate the toll of the disaster immediately made themselves available to help any way they could.

“The loss of life is tremendous, with so many people unaccounted for, many children deceased, many still missing. It’s a terrible situation, and the rain hasn’t stopped yet,” Rabbi Marrus said. “We’re trying to do whatever we can to help people. We are reaching out to every person in need. It doesn’t matter what their background or affiliation is: this is a time where we come together as a community, and must be there for each other.”

Chabad of Boerne coordinated with Boerne City Council Member Ty Wolosin and Bunker Branding—a local corporation with close ties to the hard-hit Kerrville community—to bring aid to where it’s needed most. A dedicated team of volunteers is at this moment assembling pallets of supplies at the Chabad center, where distributions are underway to survivors and first responders.

“People are in dire need of medical supplies, food, water, and clothing,” the rabbi emphasized. “We are here to support them and the first responders who’ve been working around the clock for days.”

To contribute to the relief effort, visit JewishBoerne.org/relief.

Locals may drop off aid items at Chabad of Boerne, 127 Aberdeen, Boerne, TX 78015; or at Bunker Branding, 1 Upper Cibolo Creek Road, Boerne, TX 78006.