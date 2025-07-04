Hours after Shabbat began on July 4, a lone arsonist attempted to set fire to the historic East Melbourne Synagogue in Australia’s largest city. Approximately 20 Jews, including children, were there for Friday-evening prayer services. At the time of the attack, they were sitting together partaking in the traditional Friday-night meal.

The attack occurred around 8 p.m. at the famous Albert Street synagogue in Melbourne’s central business district. The perpetrator used fuel to ignite the front doors of the bluestone building.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The congregants in attendance were gathered in a dining area toward the rear of the building when the fire was set. A boy noticed the smoke and alerted the community, who were able to safely evacuate from the back. Local firefighters and police responded within minutes, quickly containing the blaze and preventing it from spreading beyond the front entrance. The fire caused only superficial damage to the building and its sturdy timber doors.

RELATED

Although the arsonist got away after his efforts at destruction were noticed, the attack was caught on CCTV security cameras, and he was arrested on Saturday. Victorian Police identified him as Angelo Loras, a 34-year old from the neighboring state of New South Wales.

Led by Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Dovid Gutnick, the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation—the oldest synagogue in Melbourne—was established in 1857, and has been in its current location since 1877. The building is heritage listed for its historical and architectural significance.

In a statement posted to social media, Gutnick thanked the emergency services for their quick response, and the community for the outpouring of support. He also assured the community all programs and services would continue, untinterrupted by the attack.

"No retreat; only advance!" he wrote.

The arson attempt coincided with coordinated anti-Israel protests throughout central Melbourne, creating what Jewish community leaders described to The Age as a scary night for local Jews. Also on Friday, approximately 20 masked protesters entered an Israeli restaurant on Hardware Lane, chanting antisemitic slogans at diners. One protester was arrested for hindering police.

This latest attack follows a devastating pattern of antisemitic incidents across Australia since the the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre in Israel perpetrated by Palestinians from Gaza. In December, the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne was completely gutted by arsonists in what authorities are still investigating as a suspected terror attack. No charges have been filed in that case despite a joint federal-state police investigation. There has been a string of repeated vandalism on Jewish centers and neighborhoods throughout the country, threats against Jewish people online, and months of weekly antisemitic protests in city centers.

The uptick in anti-Jewish incidents had led Jewish community leaders to call on state and federal governments to stand against antisemitism throughout Australia.