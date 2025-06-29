Despite the muggy heat and humid conditions, more than fifty thousand men, women and children from around the world waited patiently in line throughout the night and day this weekend at the Ohel, the resting place in Queens, N.Y., of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. They were there to deliver their handwritten requests for blessings from above and to internalize the Rebbe’s teachings on the 31st anniversary of his passing on the third day of the Jewish month of Tammuz (Gimmel Tammuz). The anniversary, known as a yahrtzeit, coincides this year with Sunday, June 29.

The crowds visited the Rebbe’s resting place before and after Shabbat on Friday and Saturday evening, and many more came on Sunday. Hundreds of thousands more around the world are taking advantage of the opportunity to send in prayer petitions that will be placed at the Ohel.

The Ohel is the most visited Jewish holy site in North America, drawing people from all walks of life in a way similar only to the Western Wall in Israel, while millions more send notes and letters with prayer requests from around the world. But for all its prominence, the visitor center adjoining the Ohel is a simple place, comfortable yet sparse, open to all and at all hours. The resting place itself is even simpler: A brightly-lit open-air mausoleum made of granite, where people pray quietly and can leave their notes of supplication.

The scene was both intense and moving. An air of spirituality permeated the area as chassidim wearing shtreimels (traditional fur hats), Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries, and Jews from all walks of life came together with one common goal: to honor the Rebbe on the anniversary of his passing. The atmosphere was one of meaningful introspection, with people crying, praying, and studying the Rebbe’s Torah teachings.

Rachel, a Queens resident, began visiting the Ohel after losing someone close to her several years ago. “Everyone always used to tell me, ‘If you need to speak, I’m here for you,’” she told Chabad.org. “But I would get nervous when someone said that because I thought, ‘Why would I want to speak? It’s my grief, and I don’t want to speak to anybody about it.’”

This weekend, the Ohel was the magnet that drew thousands seeking to connect on this special day, an oasis of spiritual calm and connection open to all who seek it. File Photo

Then someone suggested she visit the Rebbe’s resting place. Going alone on a random night, she started writing down her thoughts and the tears came quietly and ferociously. “I finally understood for the first time what it feels like, how cathartic and helpful it is to be heard, and to want to speak to someone.” Since that transformative experience, Rachel has been coming to the Ohel relatively often, having found in the Rebbe a listening and encouraging ear. When asked why she would brave the crowds on such a busy day, she said simply, “I wouldn’t miss it. The Rebbe has given me so much. It wasn’t even a question for me.”

The annual pilgrimage to the Ohel reflects the enduring connection between the Rebbe and the countless men and women, Jews and non-Jews who have been touched by his teachings and legacy.

The logistics of accommodating tens of thousands of visitors were handled with efficiency. Separate lines for men and women moved steadily, with staff expertly guiding the flow of people. The NYPD maintained a constant presence, ensuring everyone felt safe. Recognizing the challenging weather conditions, organizers had placed bottles of water and fans along the lines along with prayer books.

The visitors delivered their handwritten requests for blessings from above, while hundreds of thousands more sent prayer requests from around the world. File Photos

Among the visitors was Dovid, a man from Borough Park who put his two sons in the car after Shabbat and made the journey to Queens. Wearing a shtreimel, he said that they came “for hishtatchus—prostrate ourselves—at the graves of tzadikim, righteous people.”

The anniversary of a holy person’s passing, he noted, is an auspicious time to pray. When asked what he was praying for specifically, he responded: “Everything, everything, everything in my life—I could use a little bit of blessings for everything.”

The Rebbe’s approach to leadership was characterized by his personal attention to individuals. He would spend countless hours in private audiences, offering guidance on everything from spiritual matters to business decisions, medical treatments, and family issues. His correspondence numbered in the hundreds of thousands, with letters addressing people from all walks of life—from world leaders to schoolchildren.

Mordechai, a 75-year-old man experiencing his first visit to the Ohel, had actually met the Rebbe in person back in 1988. Mordechai is a member of the Chabad in Fair Lawn, N.J. .

He was accompanied by his son Liron, who had invited his father and sister to join him in West Hempstead for Shabbat specifically so they could visit the Ohel together. “We know that the souls of tzadikim are closer to this world on their yartzheits,” Liron explained, noting that he comes to the Ohel often. “We’re hoping that the Rebbe will intercede on our behalf and help our prayers get answered.”

The family’s connection to the Rebbe runs deep: when Mordechai’s father was ill in the 1980s, they called the Rebbe for a blessing, and the Rebbe’s secretary called back immediately with the Rebbe’s response. The fact that people once called the Rebbe during his lifetime for blessings, and now visit his resting place seeking that same connection.

The 31st anniversary of the Rebbe’s passing is being marked by thousands of communities around the world. President Donald Trump sent a letter to the Ohel honoring the Rebbe’s legacy and sharing the “strength and inspiration” he draws from the Rebbe, while in Argentina, President Javier Milei joined the commemoration in Buenos Aires for the second straight year. But for those who could make it to New York, the Ohel was the magnet that drew thousands seeking to connect on this special day, an oasis of spiritual calm and connection, open to all who seek it out.