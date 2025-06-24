Atop a hill overlooking the sky-blue Aegean Sea, nestled amid lime-washed houses painted to reflect the searing Mediterranean sun, sits a new Chabad center.

Welcome to Chabad-Lubavitch of Mykonos. The picturesque Greek island, a part of the Cyclades islands in the heart of the Aegean, was once a tranquil fishing village, sustained by its iconic windmills and maritime trade. The island’s culture began to shift in the 1950s, when shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis became a frequent visitor. Entranced by its serenity, he helped transform the island into a destination for the rich and famous.

Its white cubic homes scribbled with purple bougainvillea vines, golden beaches and rocky coastlines made the Greek island one of the most attractive destinations in the world. Today, its 1.5 million annual visitors account for the vast majority of the island’s economy.

For years, the estimated 80,000 yearly Jewish visitors found themselves without access to even the most basic elements of Jewish culture: no kosher food, no minyan, no synagogue. Separated by 93 miles of sea, Rabbi Mendel and Nechama Hendel, co-directors of Chabad of Athens, worked to improve the conditions of Jewish life in Mykonos remotely, but they felt more was needed.

The Friedlands only settled in Mykonos weeks ago, but are already offering prayer services, Torah classes and community gatherings.

That all changed when the Hendels reached out to Rabbi Uziel Moshe and Shterna Sara Friedland, a young Israeli couple, and asked them if they would be interested in leading the Jewish community of Mykonos.

Accepting the challenging mission was a natural decision for the Friedlands.

“My inspiration comes from the Rebbe [Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory],” Rabbi Friedland says. “His love for every Jew, no matter how far away they were, was unparalleled, and it’s an immense privilege to be the Rebbe’s representative to this island.

The couple first visited what would become their new home for Rosh Hashanah 2024.

“We saw the potential immediately,” says Freidland. “There was such a warm and open atmosphere, and local Jews and tourists here were looking for a place for spiritual support and Jewish belonging.”

They returned permanently just a few weeks ago, opening the only active synagogue not just in Mykonos, but the entire Cyclades Islands.