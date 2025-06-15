JERUSALEM—The emergency sirens blared and Rachel—who had worn her shoes to bed in preparation—quickly took hold of her dog’s leash and headed to the bomb shelter at her building on Mordechai Aliash St. in Jerusalem.

“There’s no time to think,” she told Chabad.org. “I’m calling my mother in northern Israel to see if she’s okay but she hasn’t answered yet.”

Rachel was joined in the stairwell of the building by the throngs of her fellows who made their way down flights of stairs. Families, the elderly and off-duty soldiers, guns slung across their chest. Some whispering, some crying, some making half-hearted attempts at jokes to ease the worry. Even more clutching prayer books, their mouths moving softly in prayer.

All were fearful of the barrage of missiles, drones, UAVs and projectiles sent by Iran and Yemen since Thursday night, when hundreds of projectiles began descending upon all parts of Israel. While most of them have been neutralized by Israel’s defense systems, some are still getting through and bringing chaos with them.

In Jerusalem on Friday night, many were sitting down to begin their Shabbat meals when the first sirens rang out, warning residents they had minutes to make it to safety. Another siren sounded at 1:00 am, forcing residents out of their beds and into shelters.

The warm, picturesque Shabbat day was quiet; there wasn’t a cloud in the sky. Many synagogues without proper shelters chose to shutter their doors for the day and many Jerusalemites with children stayed home in anticipation of further attacks.

The Old City of Jerusalem was closed, leaving its streets desolate, the Kotel plaza eerily empty.

This calm quiet carried into Saturday night when Jerusalem, normally a scene full of life, its restaurants filled with locals and tourists alike, remained quiet, like a ghost town.

Israeli air-defense systems battle ballistic missiles sent from Iran. Via X

Starting at around 11:10 pm local time, Israeli residents began hearing sirens. First in the north, from the Lebanon border to as far south as Aviel. Then at about 1:05 am local time, rockets started descending on the south of Israel; from Eilat to the Negev.

By 2:00 am, the whole of Israel was on red alert

For Rachel, 35, and her dog Milo in Jerusalem, Shabbat was lonely and close by to the shelters. None of her usual schedule of visiting family or friends.

“We’ve been on high alert this whole time,” she said from the shelter, while attempting to quiet Milo who was getting restless in the small space that was quickly filling up. “But we trust in G‑d that everything will be ok,”

The atmosphere in the shelter was one of confusion.

“Was there one or two warnings?” One person asked two men who had just entered the shelter.

“Is anyone hurt?”

“Ima, can we leave yet?”

There were no answers. Just a silent wait for the sirens to end, signalling the end of the latest barrage.

The Rebbe frequently reminded, citing Deuteronomy : “ G-d ’s eyes are upon the Land of Israel from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.” Moshe New

And trust, always trust in the Almighty G‑d that He will continue to watch over and protect the People and Land of Israel. As the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, frequently reminded us, citing Deuteronomy, “G‑d’s eyes are upon the Land of Israel from the beginning of the year to the end of the year.”

It’s a scene playing itself out across the country.

Reached by phone, Rabbi Netanel Tsiony, director of Chabad Youth in Yokneam Illit, a small town in the north of Israel was holding court in a chaotic household, having welcomed a newborn son last week, his fifth child.

“An hour before Shabbat they called us and told us that there were soldiers that needed supplies for Shabbat,” he told Chabad.org. “We immediately rushed to bring them food, wine and everything they needed for Shabbat. Candles, meat, challah all that they need to make things a little more normal for them.”

Yokneam Illit was not directly hit, thank G‑d, but the Tsiony family felt the shockwaves.

“Rockets fell near us in nearby Tamra and killed five people,” he said.

But he remains positive.

“The situation in Yokneam is one of hope,” he said. “The shelters are filled with singing, and people are trusting in G‑d that He will deliver us from this latest attempt at our destruction.”