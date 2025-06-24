Rabbi Laivy and Goldy Mochkin, along with their four children, have launched the first permanent Jewish infrastructure at SUNY Geneseo, bringing Chabad to the heart of this scenic college town in the Finger Lakes region. Known for its natural beauty and academic excellence, Geneseo now celebrates a new chapter of Jewish life.

Their newly established Chabad House offers a warm, welcoming space for the local community and the 250-plus Jewish students on campus. It’s a joyful hub where students can explore their heritage, celebrate holidays and find connections during a formative time in their lives.

From spirited Shabbat dinners to interactive learning sessions and a new Jewish student club, the Mochkins are infusing campus life with energy, meaning and tradition. Their open-door approach ensures everyone feels at home.

In a region famous for natural wonders like Letchworth State Park—dubbed the “Grand Canyon of the East”—the Mochkins are building something just as beautiful: a lasting home for Jewish life, connection and community.