When Maryland Rabbi Sholom Raichik got the chance to save a life, he didn’t hesitate. A little more than two weeks ago, he donated a kidney to a woman he’d never met.

“All I know is that she’s a woman in her 70s, and she did send us a very nice note that I got on the day of the donation,” Raichik says. “The kidney has taken well, and, please G‑d, it will continue. She was on dialysis, and if I understand correctly, she no longer is.”

The director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Upper Montgomery County in Gaithersburg, Md., Raichik joined a donor registry in 2019 at a booth hosted by Renewal at the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries. Renewal, founded by Mendy Reiner in 2006, is a New York-based Jewish kidney transplant non-profit that facilitates some 18 percent of altruistic kidney donations nationwide, setting up community events when someone’s in need of a kidney to seek out potential donors and demystify the kidney donation process.

At the Chabad conference, Raichik had addressed his fellow Chabad emissaries and encouraged them to likewise swab in an effort to find a match for a friend of his, Danny Amar. Six years later Raichik got a call from Renewal. They told him he’d matched with someone, a woman who was having a very difficult time finding a match.

“They asked if I’d be willing,” the rabbi recalls.“There wasn’t a lot of debate in my mind, going back and forth if I should or if I shouldn’t. Rather, there was ‘Let me make an informed decision about this.’”

Raichik went through all of the additional medical testing, and after receiving the blessing of his doctor and wife, agreed to move forward with the procedure. Seeing others who’ve done it encouraged the rabbi. “It told me that I can do this,” he says.

On May 6, he underwent surgery, with doctors, nurses and a team from Renewal there to provide support for him. The rabbi says he dedicated this mitzvah in honor of his friend Danny, who hasn’t yet found his matcher.