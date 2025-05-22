Two Israeli embassy employees were murdered in cold blood on Wednesday evening outside a gathering of young diplomats at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.. The assailant shot and killed them at close range, leaving three others wounded.

The act of antisemitic terror has rocked the nation’s capital, shocking the Jewish community worldwide and people of good conscience everywhere.

Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, were standing outside the museum for the event hosted by the American Jewish Committee (AJC), when Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old Chicago native, opened fire. Rodriguez then entered the building and, after sitting in the museum lobby amongst his victims, identified himself as the perpetrator. As he was removed from the scene, Rodriguez began chanting “Free, free Palestine.”

Lischinsky was born in Israel, later moving with his family to Germany, where they lived for several years. The family returned to Israel when he was 16, settling in Beit Zayit, a small town on the edge of the Jerusalem Forest. Passionate about diplomacy and building bridges, he worked in the Israeli embassy as a researcher in the political department. Milgrim was raised in Prairie Village, Kan., and later grew close to the Jewish community on campus when she attended the University of Kansas, which mourned her loss on Thursday morning.

Rabbi Menachem Shemtov, of American Friends of Lubavitch ( Chabad ) in Washington D.C., arrived on the scene shortly after the attack to offer comfort and support to the victims.

“Sarah was a proud graduate of the University of Kansas and an active, deeply loved member of the KU community,” said Rabbi Zalman Teichtel, who directs Chabad-Lubavitch of KU together with his wife, Nechama. “She joined us often for Shabbat dinners and holiday celebrations, always bringing her warm smile, gentle spirit and deep passion. Sarah was a shining light—kind, graceful, and deeply committed to peace and the well-being of others.”

Sarah went on to pursue graduate studies at American University’s School of International Service. After the terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, Milgrim lost many friends for continuing to stand with the People of Israel. Most recently, she joined the Israeli Embassy in Washington, D.C., and was a fellow at the AJC, at whose event she was murdered.

The attack occurred just blocks from major federal law-enforcement offices, including the FBI field office and the U.S. attorney’s headquarters. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi arrived at the scene shortly after the attack.

“While we are shocked and in disbelief, at the same time we must not give in to panic, bitterness, or self-pity. We, the Jewish people, are a collective affirmation of life. Our existence and achievements are a living testimony to one of Judaism’s greatest messages to humankind: the principled defeat of tragedy by the power of hope. Because that’s what we Jews do,” said Rabbi Teichtel. “Now is the time to turn pain into purpose. Let’s increase in unity, reach out to someone we’ve drifted from and stand tall in our Jewish pride. Add a mitzvah in their memory, show up to shul this Shabbat and let the world see that our response to hate is more life, more light and more love.”