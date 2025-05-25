There have been Jews in Tanzania since the late 1800s, when Yemenite Jews and others founded a thriving community. A generation later, they were joined by Eastern European Jews fleeing the Holocaust.

But instability and persecution caused the isolated Jewish community to all but disappear. The synagogue was destroyed, and there was almost nothing left.

Now, under the guidance of Rabbi Shlomo Bentolila of Chabad of Central Africa, Rabbi Shimi and Chani Aziza have moved to the country and founded a thriving hub of Jewish life.

The Jewish community consists of several dozen individuals, most of whom live in Dar es Salaam, where the Chabad House is located. The Chabad House includes a synagogue, kosher grocery and catering, and even a sit-down restaurant.

In addition to the locals, Chabad of Tanzania welcomes thousands of Jewish travelers from Israel and around the world who come to explore the country’s breathtaking safaris and stunning islands.

Now, the community is taking a historic step forward: They are working to build the very first mikvah in Tanzania.

This milestone will mark a new chapter in Jewish life.