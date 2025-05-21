Mykonos is a beautiful Greek island in the Aegean Sea, renowned for its breathtaking sunsets, charming whitewashed alleys, windmills, and pelicans.

It is just one island over from Delos, home to the ruin of what is believed to be the oldest synagogue in the world.

The island’s small yet vibrant Jewish community welcomes thousands of Jewish tourists—including 60,000 Israelis—on an annual basis.

With three daily flights from Israel, the need for a strong Jewish presence has been steadily growing. The community needed a place to connect—to light Shabbat candles, pray, enjoy kosher meals, celebrate Jewish milestones, and feel at home.

To fill that need, Rabbi Uziel Moshe and Shterna Sara Friedland recently founded Chabad of Mykonos.

“Mykonos is also becoming a preferred destination for joyous Jewish celebrations,” reports the rabbi. “Even before our arrival, we received requests to host bar and bat mitzvahs, weddings and many inquiries about a mikvah.”