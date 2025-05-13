“At the heart of this remembrance lies the profound call to empathy and kindness, to recognize our shared humanity in one another,” said Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir during a moving Holocaust remembrance event in Reykjavik last month.
Iceland’s small but vibrant Jewish community gathered on April 4th for a Holocaust memorial evening organized by Rabbi Avraham and Mushky Feldman, directors of Jewish Community Iceland—Beit Tovah Chabad, the only Jewish organization active in the country. With the peaks of Mount Esja visible in the distance, the Prime Minister—who assumed office in December 2024 and at 37 is currently the world’s youngest head of state—delivered a powerful address emphasizing the importance of remembrance as a catalyst for building a more compassionate world.
“We have to reflect on the world we are shaping today,” Frostadóttir told attendees. “In a world that too often feels divided, empathy is not a weakness, it is our strength.”
Rabbi Feldman shared with Chabad.org that the couple had first met the Prime Minister shortly after she took office, describing their initial conversation as remarkably warm and comfortable.
“Having Prime Minister Frostadóttir with us was a profound honor,” Rabbi Feldman said. “When planning the event, I extended an invitation to her, and was truly delighted when she accepted our invitation to speak and stand in solidarity with Iceland’s Jewish community.”
Pioneering Jewish Life in Iceland
The Feldmans arrived in Iceland in 2018, answering the call of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—to bring Judaism to every corner of the world. They founded Chabad of Iceland—the first Jewish center in Iceland’s thousand-year history—to serve the country’s modest Jewish population. In the unique landscape of volcanic terrain and black sand beaches, the Feldmans have created a warm home for Jewish life and tradition in Reykjavik, the nation’s capital.
Soon after their arrival, Chabad of Iceland partnered with the University of Iceland and the Embassy of Poland to host a memorial event commemorating the Holocaust. Last month’s event marked the sixth year it has been held, and in addition to the Prime Minister’s presence, featured speeches from the Clarissa Duvigneau, ambassador of Germany to Iceland; Aleksander Kropiwnicki, ambassador of Poland to Iceland; and U.S. diplomat Erin Concors representing the American Embassy in Reykjavik. Mushky Feldman served as the evening’s emcee.
During the event, the rabbi emphasized the importance of value-based education, citing the Rebbe’s initiative for a “moment of silence” in schools—providing children with time to reflect on morals and responsibility. He also highlighted the Rebbe’s recommendation to keep a charity box at home, encouraging the habit of regular giving, even in small amounts.
“When we give, we remember that the world is not just about ourselves,” Rabbi Feldman explained. “That someone out there is in need, and I have the power to help, even in a small way. These small acts of giving train us to notice others, to see a person’s struggle and say, ‘That’s my concern, too.’”
