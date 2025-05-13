“At the heart of this remembrance lies the profound call to empathy and kindness, to recognize our shared humanity in one another,” said Prime Minister Kristrún Frostadóttir during a moving Holocaust remembrance event in Reykjavik last month.

Iceland’s small but vibrant Jewish community gathered on April 4th for a Holocaust memorial evening organized by Rabbi Avraham and Mushky Feldman, directors of Jewish Community Iceland—Beit Tovah Chabad, the only Jewish organization active in the country. With the peaks of Mount Esja visible in the distance, the Prime Minister—who assumed office in December 2024 and at 37 is currently the world’s youngest head of state—delivered a powerful address emphasizing the importance of remembrance as a catalyst for building a more compassionate world.

“We have to reflect on the world we are shaping today,” Frostadóttir told attendees. “In a world that too often feels divided, empathy is not a weakness, it is our strength.”

Rabbi Feldman shared with Chabad.org that the couple had first met the Prime Minister shortly after she took office, describing their initial conversation as remarkably warm and comfortable.

“Having Prime Minister Frostadóttir with us was a profound honor,” Rabbi Feldman said. “When planning the event, I extended an invitation to her, and was truly delighted when she accepted our invitation to speak and stand in solidarity with Iceland’s Jewish community.”