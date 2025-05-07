Walk into a kiosk anywhere in Israel, and there’s a good chance you’ll see a stack of pamphlets ready for the taking. With their orange and purple theme and distinctive stripes running along their left sides, the pamphlets have been a familiar part of Israeli culture for nearly four decades.

Indeed, Sichat HaShavua (“Talk of the Week”) has been a staple in synagogues and homes across the world and has since expanded to include several languages. Brimming with Torah thoughts, chassidic teachings, Jewish history, stories and the Jewish perspective on current events, the Hebrew-language newsletter was an instant hit when it launched in 1987, and last week marked the publication of its 2,000th consecutive edition.

Published by Tzerei Agudat Chabad Israel and under the editorship of Rabbi Menachem Brod, Sichat HaShavua was a pioneer in publishing a compelling weekly publication that was distributed free of charge in synagogues and homes for all to enjoy.

Launched in Israel with the blessing and encouragement of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—Sichat HaShavua quickly became a phenomenon around the world and now publishes English, Russian and French editions every week alongside the original Hebrew. An estimated 150,000 copies are distributed each week, meaning the inspirational publication has reached millions of Jewish souls over the course of its historic run.

“ … It’s no surprise that [Sichat HaShavua] has become an inseparable part of spreading the word of G‑d and His Torah in a clear, flowing, and captivating manner, showcasing exceptional writing and storytelling abilities,” wrote President of Israel Issac Herzog, marking the landmark publication. “The 2,000th issue is an impressive milestone and a clear expression of Chabad’s decades-long dedication to spreading Torah in countless ways.”

Herzog was joined by Chief Rabbis of Israel David Yosef and Kalman Bar in extending congratulations.

“Sichat HaShavua was established … from a deep love of Israel and humanity. There is no greater merit than this,” wrote Yosef.

Bar, called the achievement “a day of Torah joy, a day of joy in spreading Torah,” adding, “Two thousand Torah issues corresponding to two thousand years of Torah,” predicted in the Talmud.

The 2000th edition of Sichat HaShavua was celebrated with a special edition, featuring a redesigned layout, greetings from the president, senior rabbis, media personalities, and moving stories about the newsletter’s impact on readers’ lives.

“When the first issue came out, few imagined it would become such a significant phenomenon. Today, as we celebrate 2,000 issues, we see its tremendous impact on communities and individuals,” Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Aharonov, chairman of Tzerei Agudat Chabad Israel, wrote. “Our mission is to continue spreading light, renewing ourselves while preserving the living legacy of the Rebbe.”