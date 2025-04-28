As Green Bay, Wis., prepared to host the 2025 NFL Draft, bringing an estimated 600,000 football fans to the modest midwestern city, another preparation was quietly underway—one focused not on player selections and sports analysis, but on kosher meals and prayer services.

Green Bay’s Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries, Rabbi Michoel and Esther Feinstein, alongside the umbrella Lubavitch of Wisconsin, transformed the city’s small Jewish presence into a temporary hub of Jewish life and observance during the draft weekend, creating a Jewish draft experience.

Rabbi Feinstein, who moved to Green Bay with his family 15 years ago, detailed their preparation efforts to Chabad.org: “We began planning almost two months before the draft, even before Purim. We worked to secure a presence inside the perimeter of the ‘draft experience’ while our Chabad house served as a hospitality center.”

RELATED

What made the experience all the more poignant is the location: Green Bay, a modest city of some 100,000 is home to less than 1,000 Jews. As such, it took a lot of work to prepare the necessary Jewish infrastructure visitors were looking for such as kosher food, prayer services and the like.

Football-crazy Green Bay, home to the historic NFL Packers franchise, typically sees Jewish visitors only for a handful of regular-season games each year. Feinstein recalled how his usual preparations for such fans involves hosting a few observant fans for Shabbat meals or organizing additional prayer services.

“I thought we’d have those kinds of visitors,” Feinstein admits. “But what we experienced during the draft was something completely different.” Chabad of Green Bay’s home was transformed into a hospitality center, where visitors gathered for prayer, down time as well as to pick up pre-ordered kosher meals. Additionally, the organization set up a Chabad Jewish resource booth at the site of the draft itself, allowing Jewish football fans to discover a robust Jewish presence in the heart of Packers country. Perhaps the biggest reaction was surprise.

One visitor from Baltimore turned a corner at the draft experience and spotted the Chabad booth, manned by a crew of seven young rabbinical students and members of the Chabad of the Bay Area team. His face registered first confusion, then delight. “In Green Bay?!” he exclaimed to the young rabbis.