President Donald J. Trump today proclaimed the birthday of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, as Education and Sharing Day, USA, paying homage to the Rebbe’s life, legacy and vision for humanity.

“This Education and Sharing Day, U.S.A, we draw inspiration from … Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson,” the President wrote. “ … All Americans can learn from his tireless devotion to teaching, good deeds, and charity.”

Noting the Rebbe’s stature as “a transformational teacher” and “spiritual force” who revived the worldwide Jewish community in the wake of the Holocaust, Trump also paid tribute to the Rebbe’s emissaries “dedicated to spreading Jewish awareness, education and kindness in communities around the world” who continue to “serve as beacons of the Rebbe’s teachings and boundless love for all humanity.”

In the proclamation, Trump recalled his visit to the Ohel, the Rebbe’s resting place in Queens, on Oct. 7, 2024, during which the President “drew spiritual guidance and replenishment from his voice and message.”

The President referenced those who joined him during the visit to the Rebbe’s Ohel, including the family members of American Edan Alexander—who is currently being held hostage by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza—and Holocaust survivor Jerry Wartski.

“My commitment to combating [antisemitism] is unwavering,” he declared. “My Administration has made great strides in bringing home all hostages captured during the murderous and criminal Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023, and to securing peace and stability for the Jewish people in their homeland and around the world.”

The presidential proclamation concludes:

“The First Lady and I encourage all Americans to reflect upon the Rebbe’s teachings,” Trump wrote. “His inestimable dedication and unwavering example have become woven into the very fabric of our Nation and its character. His memory remains a blessing to the world.”