“It’s not every day that you find yourself sitting on the plush chairs in the residence of the Governor-General,” relates Rabbi Yaakov Raskin, who serves as the Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Jamaica alongside his wife, Mushkee.
In April of last year, Raskin was welcomed to King’s House, the official residence of Jamaica’s Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen. At the event, the Governor-General issued a Proclamation declaring the day as “National Education and Sharing Day” in Jamaica, paying homage to the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory.
During their conversation at the residence, Raskin shared the Rebbe’s vision for education and morality, and introduced the ARK initiative to the Governor-General.
ARK, which stands for Acts of Routine Kindness, emphasizes the importance of charitable giving and sharing. Raskin explained his mission to distribute ARK charity boxes—yellow boxes shaped like Noah’s ark, symbolic of the seven G‑d-given Noahide laws of universal morality—throughout Jamaica.
“These charity boxes,” Raskin explained, “are designed to unite people from all walks of life, cultures and faiths—encouraging acts of kindness that allow us to transcend our differences.”
As the meeting drew to a close, the official signal for the final three minutes was given, and Raskin began preparing to leave.
Then the Governor-General took the rabbi by surprise.
He turned to Raskin: “May I be the first to donate some charity to an ARK box?”
To the rabbi’s amazement, Sir Patrick then pulled out a coin to donate and requested the photographer capture the act of charity.
“I was blown away by His Excellency’s enthusiastic support and commitment to the Rebbes’ ideals for Education Day,” shared Raskin.
Jamaica’s First Education Day
Reflecting on the momentous day ahead of this year’s “Education and Sharing Day,” which is being marked April 9—corresponding to the Rebbe’s 123rd birthday—Raskin recounted his conversation with the Governor-General.
First established in the United States in 1978, Congress officially recognized the Rebbe’s birthday as “National Education and Sharing Day” through a Proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Ever since, this day has been observed annually by every president since Carter and in states and municipalities across the country, on the corresponding Gregorian date of the Rebbe’s Hebrew birthday, the 11th of Nissan.
Recognizing the honor, the Rebbe sought to harness the day to call for imbuing the universal laws of morality into society. The Rebbe taught that this day should serve as a reminder for the Seven Noahide Laws and emphasized that this day should focus on the value of education.
The Rebbe taught that education is not just about the transmission of knowledge but about building character and moral values, which, in turn, creates an ethical society. Expressing his alignment with the Rebbe’s vision, the Governor-General stated in his Proclamation:
“AND WHEREAS the Rebbe taught that education should not be limited to the acquisition of knowledge…and must pay more attention to the building of character, with emphasis on moral and ethical values…”
To date, Jamaica is the only country besides the USA and Israel (as well as some towns in Canada) that proclaims the Rebbe’s birthday as a “National Education and Sharing Day,” and this year, the Governor-General marked it with a proclamation published last week.
The proclamation highlighted the framework of the Seven Noahide Laws as a foundation for moral living and societal harmony. Recognizing the birthday of the Rebbe, “whose lifelong efforts emphasized the importance of education and ethical teachings of all,” the Governor- General called on all Jamaicans to promote these values in their homes and communities, and encouraged citizens and institutions to display an ARK box as a “symbol of collective commitment to goodness, unity and Divine blessing.”
Acts of Routine Kindness to Shape Society
“All it takes is one coin,” Raskin shared about the ARK boxes, bringing the Rebbe’s vision of Education Day into action. “In a digital world where we are so easily distracted, the act of physically giving, stretching forth one’s hand rather than clicking or swiping, is a clear and physical way to have an impact. It is not always about the amount one gives, but rather the small act of giving regularly, performing Acts of Routine Kindness, that makes a difference.”
The small, yellow ark shaped boxes were first introduced in South Africa in 2014 as a way to combat the rising worldwide antisemitism that followed the Israel-Gaza war that year. The rationale was that encouraging Acts of Routine Kindness was the most effective way to change young hearts and minds. The campaign quickly gained significant momentum in South Africa, where 800,000 boxes were distributed to schoolchildren. The ARK boxes have since spread to other locations, gaining tremendous support from government officials and locals in places including Texas, Georgia, New Jersey, Oregon, Alaska, and now, Jamaica.
Charged by the directives of the Rebbe and with the support of the Governor-General, Raskin is on a mission to spread the Rebbe’s vision of moral education across Jamaica by distributing as many ARK boxes as possible.
“We’re looking to send ARK charity boxes around Jamaica to teach people to look at giving as a habit. Imagine a society where everyone has the habit of giving and sharing with others. This naturally creates a kind, giving and moral society,” he explains.
Reaching the Masses Through Kindness in Jamaica
“As an emissary of the Rebbe in the beautiful and diverse country that Jamaica is, the Seven Noahide laws are my passion as they are relevant and have the ability to inspire everyone: Jews and non-Jews alike,” Raskin says, who has led Chabad of Jamaica with his wife since 2014. “In 1991, the Rebbe told a CNN reporter that ‘Moshiach is ready to come now, we all must only do something additional in the realm of goodness and kindness.’
To further this mission, Raskin added the name ‘ARK Centre’ to his Chabad Kosher Spot, which is located on the beach-front in Montego Bay, and serves as a hub for promoting kindness and moral responsibility. There, he distributes ARK boxes, inviting passersby to join in simple acts of kindness, as it is a way of creating unity among all the visitors, and locals alike. He also sells kosher food at the ARK Centre and has a synagogue nearby.
“We are here for everyone, be it locals, or tourists, which we see plenty of all year-round, especially during High Season,” Raskin shared.
“Visiting the ARK Centre elevates my regular beach visits,” explained one frequent visitor. “Stopping by to meet people and giving charity—all of us looking for connection in something spiritual—is extremely inspiring.”
Raskin is certainly reaching the masses. A few weeks ago, he gave an ARK box to Ziggy Marley, son of the famed Bob Marley and an outspoken supporter of the Jewish people. Raskin also shares his insights on the Rebbe’s approach to morality through a biweekly column in the Jamaica Gleaner, radio appearances and classes on the Seven Noahide laws.
To date, he has distributed thousands of ARK boxes across Jamaica, reaching communities from Kingston to Montego Bay, where the initiative is sparking a wave of kindness and community engagement in the Caribbean. The growing momentum of the initiative was evident, with a local hotel recently requesting an ARK box for each of its rooms—further proof of the widespread impact of this inspiring initiative.
But Raskin’s work isn’t stopping there, and his vision for expanding the ARK initiative continues to inspire Jamaicans to engage in acts of kindness on an even larger scale: “With a population of 2.9 million people, we have to think big!”
Sybil, a familiar face at Chabad of Jamaica’s Shabbat dinners, shares that Raskin’s Acts of Routine Kindness initiative in Jamaica enables her to connect to her roots: “I empty my yellow ARK charity box every two weeks to help those in need. Connecting to my roots by embodying these values is important and a delight.”
