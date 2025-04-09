“It’s not every day that you find yourself sitting on the plush chairs in the residence of the Governor-General,” relates Rabbi Yaakov Raskin, who serves as the Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Jamaica alongside his wife, Mushkee. In April of last year, Raskin was welcomed to King’s House, the official residence of Jamaica’s Governor-General, Sir Patrick Allen. At the event, the Governor-General issued a Proclamation declaring the day as “National Education and Sharing Day” in Jamaica, paying homage to the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory. During their conversation at the residence, Raskin shared the Rebbe’s vision for education and morality, and introduced the ARK initiative to the Governor-General. RELATED ARK, which stands for Acts of Routine Kindness, emphasizes the importance of charitable giving and sharing. Raskin explained his mission to distribute ARK charity boxes—yellow boxes shaped like Noah’s ark, symbolic of the seven G‑d-given Noahide laws of universal morality—throughout Jamaica. “These charity boxes,” Raskin explained, “are designed to unite people from all walks of life, cultures and faiths—encouraging acts of kindness that allow us to transcend our differences.” As the meeting drew to a close, the official signal for the final three minutes was given, and Raskin began preparing to leave. Then the Governor-General took the rabbi by surprise. He turned to Raskin: “May I be the first to donate some charity to an ARK box?” To the rabbi’s amazement, Sir Patrick then pulled out a coin to donate and requested the photographer capture the act of charity. “I was blown away by His Excellency’s enthusiastic support and commitment to the Rebbes’ ideals for Education Day,” shared Raskin. A group of visitors pose at the recently launched 'Ark Center'.

Jamaica’s First Education Day Reflecting on the momentous day ahead of this year’s “Education and Sharing Day,” which is being marked April 9—corresponding to the Rebbe’s 123rd birthday—Raskin recounted his conversation with the Governor-General. First established in the United States in 1978, Congress officially recognized the Rebbe’s birthday as “National Education and Sharing Day” through a Proclamation signed by President Jimmy Carter. Ever since, this day has been observed annually by every president since Carter and in states and municipalities across the country, on the corresponding Gregorian date of the Rebbe’s Hebrew birthday, the 11th of Nissan. Recognizing the honor, the Rebbe sought to harness the day to call for imbuing the universal laws of morality into society. The Rebbe taught that this day should serve as a reminder for the Seven Noahide Laws and emphasized that this day should focus on the value of education. The Rebbe taught that education is not just about the transmission of knowledge but about building character and moral values, which, in turn, creates an ethical society. Expressing his alignment with the Rebbe’s vision, the Governor-General stated in his Proclamation: “AND WHEREAS the Rebbe taught that education should not be limited to the acquisition of knowledge…and must pay more attention to the building of character, with emphasis on moral and ethical values…” To date, Jamaica is the only country besides the USA and Israel (as well as some towns in Canada) that proclaims the Rebbe’s birthday as a “National Education and Sharing Day,” and this year, the Governor-General marked it with a proclamation published last week. The proclamation highlighted the framework of the Seven Noahide Laws as a foundation for moral living and societal harmony. Recognizing the birthday of the Rebbe, “whose lifelong efforts emphasized the importance of education and ethical teachings of all,” the Governor- General called on all Jamaicans to promote these values in their homes and communities, and encouraged citizens and institutions to display an ARK box as a “symbol of collective commitment to goodness, unity and Divine blessing.” Rabbi Raskin has been taken the Rebbe's message of kindness and morality to the streets…

Acts of Routine Kindness to Shape Society “All it takes is one coin,” Raskin shared about the ARK boxes, bringing the Rebbe’s vision of Education Day into action. “In a digital world where we are so easily distracted, the act of physically giving, stretching forth one’s hand rather than clicking or swiping, is a clear and physical way to have an impact. It is not always about the amount one gives, but rather the small act of giving regularly, performing Acts of Routine Kindness, that makes a difference.” The small, yellow ark shaped boxes were first introduced in South Africa in 2014 as a way to combat the rising worldwide antisemitism that followed the Israel-Gaza war that year. The rationale was that encouraging Acts of Routine Kindness was the most effective way to change young hearts and minds. The campaign quickly gained significant momentum in South Africa, where 800,000 boxes were distributed to schoolchildren. The ARK boxes have since spread to other locations, gaining tremendous support from government officials and locals in places including Texas, Georgia, New Jersey, Oregon, Alaska, and now, Jamaica. Charged by the directives of the Rebbe and with the support of the Governor-General, Raskin is on a mission to spread the Rebbe’s vision of moral education across Jamaica by distributing as many ARK boxes as possible. “We’re looking to send ARK charity boxes around Jamaica to teach people to look at giving as a habit. Imagine a society where everyone has the habit of giving and sharing with others. This naturally creates a kind, giving and moral society,” he explains. …and to the airwaves, telling the world that acts of goodness and kindness will hasten the arrival of Moshiach .