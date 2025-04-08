Nearly 2,000 students, alumni, faculty and supporters gathered on a recent Friday night for Chabad-Lubavitch at Binghamton’s 31st annual mega-Shabbat celebration. Held at the university Events Center, it celebrated Jewish pride with an evening of traditional food and community.

On a regular Shabbat, the Rohr Chabad Center for Jewish Student Life at Binghamton University hosts about 600 students at its main center near campus and another 100 students at a downtown location. For this Shabbat, the goal was to bring 2,400 people together, says Avi Gordon, a Binghamton University sophomore who returned to help plan the event for his second year. Part of the logistics team for the evening, he helped spearhead the event, providing support recruitment and registration.

“I love making magic events like this happen for the Jewish people,” he says. The event, which takes the work of some 235 volunteers to arrange, drew regulars back and also welcomed people who haven’t experienced Shabbat in years, if ever, he explains. “It was a super-special experience.”

“The program, originally named Shabbat 1000, was conceived by the Rohr Chabad center in 1994,” said Rabbi Aaron Slonim, executive director of Chabad of Binghamton. It was meant to be an aspirational number, something to reach for. When the mega-Shabbat event actually drew 1,000 students and faculty members, they renamed it “Shabbat 1500,” then “Shabbat 2000” and now “Shabbat 2400.”

The event requires 775 pounds of chicken, 360 pounds of challah and thousands of matzah balls.

Gordon says that from candle-lighting to Kiddush to traditional Shabbat songs, the event provides a window into Jewish life and also demystifies it for those wondering.

It was also another reminder for every Jewish student on campus at Binghamton and beyond that their community stands around them: “There are so many resources to help Jewish students. It’s a reminder that one of the resources that’s there, not only in the hard times, but also in the times to support each other.”

Gordon is already thinking ahead about next year, who he can invite and how much bigger they can make it. “I think it’s important to invite almost everyone and to make sure everyone feels they have a place at the Shabbos table, and I think Chabad definitely embodied that in this experience.”

Rabbi Sruly Ohana wraps tefillin with a student before “Shabbat 2400.” Chabad of Binghamton University. All photos were taken before Shabbat.

Coby Goldblatt, a Binghamton sophomore, says he enjoyed celebrating Shabbat with his friends and also appreciated the way the event drew so many people in.

“It was just overall a fantastic event,” he says. “It’s cool to see 2,000-plus people doing the same thing, having a Shabbat meal. It was just a really special experience.”

Participants heard from A&M wide receiver Sam Salz, who talked about playing college football, his Jewish observance and achieving his dreams. “He talked about how Judaism doesn’t get in the way; you can do anything,” he says. “And to trust that everything will be fine. To not use Judaism as a crutch or saying ‘I can’t do that, no Jews do that.’”

Acapella group the Y-Studs made a return appearance at Shabbat 2400 as well, adding to the energy and warmth of the evening. Between the two years that Goldblatt has been in attendance, the event has brought out a number of firsts, like a friend who put on tefillin [before the onset of Shabbat] for the first time and another who tried matzah-ball soup for the first time.

“He loved it,” Goldblatt says. “Shabbat is all about community, you get a rest, you get to see the people you don’t see during the week—and here, it’s more people you never see during the week and you never see on Shabbat,” he says, adding that the food was amazing, too.