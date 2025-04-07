When Rabbi Yaakov Stambler hit on the idea to make a handmade shmurah matzah bakery in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine, in 2002, it seemed like a perfect fit. The city, today known as Dnipro, was home to Ukraine’s largest Jewish community, and his son Mayer had been living there as a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary since 1992. On top of that, Ukraine’s abundant wheat supply ensured access to high-quality ingredients, while labor costs made production more affordable compared to American and Israeli matzah. And the final ingredient was the city’s storied history of producing handmade shmurah matzah made it an appropriate place for such a venture, which would also help support the local community. Indeed, within a few years, the Tiferes Hamatzos bakery was employing close to 100 people, producing many tons of matzah, and shipping it to the United States, Europe and Israel. RELATED Demand was so high that the younger Stambler, who has managed Tiferes Hamatzos since his father’s passing in 2010, opened a second factory in Uman, in central Ukraine, in 2021. But the Russia-Ukraine war that erupted in February 2022 changed everything. The Russian Navy blockaded all shipping in and out of Ukraine, immediately creating a crisis for the final shipments of matzah sitting in the port of Odessa that year. Many Ukrainians, including Jewish community members—among them those who worked at the bakery—fled as fears of a Russian invasion gripped the city. As the battlefront spread deeper into Ukraine, wheat fields in the Zaporizhia region that had long been relied on for the special, “guarded” wheat used in shmurah matzah were too dangerous to be accessed. Regular power outages caused by missile, bomb and drone attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure hampered the bakery’s efforts to produce matzah. Stambler knew he needed to improvise—and fast. The staff of Tiferes Hamatzos bakery gather for a group picture.

The History of Matzah in Dnipro The Torah mandates that shmurah (“guarded”) wheat be used for matzah. This means the wheat must be carefully monitored from the moment it is ready for harvest to ensure it does not come into contact with water or any other element that could cause it to become leavened. The guarding process ensures the matzah remains free of chametz, making it suitable for fulfilling the mitzvah on Passover. To ensure this, multiple cautionary steps are taken. The harvesting is timed specifically to avoid any moisture from rain; the combine used for processing the wheat needs to be specially cleaned for Passover; the grinding is done with a special mill—Tiferes Hamatzos uses a custom-made stone mill, produced in Italy, because metal can “sweat” from humidity and cause condensation to mix with the flour; and then the ready flour needs to be stored in a specially-cleaned and temperature controlled facility. Intimately connected with the modern story of Ukrainian matzah is its history: Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Schneerson, father of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory—served as chief rabbi of what is now Dnipro, and sacrificed his life to ensure the Jews of the region had kosher matzah in the Stalinist era. In 1939, at the height of Stalin’s terror and in the midst of a severe flour shortage, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak was approached and asked to give kosher certification to the Passover flour, which would then be sent to communities around the country for use in baking matzahs. The Rebbe often repeated the story of his father’s resilience in the face of pressure. “Since it was needed for Passover, they wanted the certification of the chief rabbi that it was kosher for Passover,” the Rebbe told a group of children in 1984. “ ... My father answered that he would gladly take upon himself this responsibility, but with one condition which is self-understood: that if he gives his certification that the flour is kosher for Passover, he needs to be certain by appointing his own supervisors who will ensure that the wheat milled into flour is kosher, with no water, and that the whole milling process is also free of water.” Since the extra kosher precautions Rabbi Levi Yitzchak insisted on would incur additional expenses by the government-owned mills, the city government accused the venerable rabbi of being a saboteur. The Rebbe explained that his father “answered them that in accordance with the [Soviet] constitution and in accordance with his conscience, and in accordance with the conscience of every normal person, if he gives his certification that something is kosher, he must be certain of it, and no one could force him to write that which is against his conscience.” Hearing this, the officials suggested that if he wanted to make any changes, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak ought to take it up with the proper authorities in Moscow. So the rabbi traveled to Moscow, where he succeeded in meeting with the Soviet Union’s head of state, Mikhail Kalinin. Through Kalinin’s intervention, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak’s kosher flour and matzah production took place unhindered that year. Many Jews of the Soviet Union celebrated their people’s freedom from Egypt with kosher matzah thanks to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak, but his fate was different. Eight days before Passover, Rabbi Levi Yitzchak was arrested by the NKVD—the beginning of a saga that would end five years later, when he passed away ill and frail, exiled in faraway Kazakhstan. Years later, Rebbetzin Chana Schneerson—Rabbi Levi Yitzchak’s wife and the Rebbe’s mother—wrote of the matzah story in a bittersweet voice: “It cost him much of his own health to ensure that other Jews would enjoy the festival. He himself, however, would experience no Passover holiday joy of his own. By then, he was already under lock and key. For the eight days of Passover, he managed with just water and the small package of matzah he had taken along with him.” The homegrown matzah of Tiferes Hamatzos bakery is a favorite of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.