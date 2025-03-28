Rabbi Sholom Ber and Mushka Pevzner, along with their son, Mendel, have recently moved to Charlotte, N.C., to open a new Chabad center.

Chabad in Charlotte was founded by Mushka’s grandparents, Rabbi Yossi and Mariashi Groner, in 1980, making Mushka and Sholom Ber third-generation Chabad-Lubavitch emissaries in North Carolina (and their son, Mendel, fourth-generation), continuing their family’s commitment to spreading Jewish values and warmth.

Since the Groners set up shop 45 years ago, Chabad has expanded to include schools, synagogues, community centers, summer camps and more in both North Carolina and South Carolina, with services geared toward several sectors of the Jewish community.

As the Israeli community in Charlotte grows, so has the demand for a Chabad center that caters to Hebrew speakers, providing the opportunity to connect, celebrate and learn in a comfortable, familiar language.

The Pevzners have already made a strong impact in Charlotte, hosting a Passover Seder, Chanukah celebration and Tu B’Shevat gathering, each one bringing the community together and building excitement for what’s to come.

They have also started new classes and bar mitzvah lessons, as there is a growing enthusiasm for additional Hebrew-language programs. Their dedication is laying the foundation for a thriving Hebrew-speaking community in Charlotte, the most populated city in the state.