Eli Sharabi, who was held hostage by Hamas for 491 days after being kidnapped on Oct. 7, 2023, visited the Ohel, the resting place of the Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, on the evening of Thursday, March 20.

Sharabi’s visit to the Ohel carried deep significance for him and his family. Last year, his brother Sharon came to the Rebbe’s resting place with Chabad-Lubavitch activist Rabbi Mendy Naftalin to pray for his brother’s release. Exactly a year to the date later, Sharabi was freed, and Naftalin accompanied the brothers on their return trip to express their gratitude for the miraculous blessings.

Sharabi was joined by Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky, director of Merkos Suite 302, and Rabbi Zalman Wolowik, director of Chabad of the Five Towns. Sharabi is in New York for a special session at the United Nations Security Council focused on the hostages still held in Palestinian captivity, where he shared his horrific account both at a press conference and with Council members during the session. While at the Ohel, Sharabi met with Moshe Lion, the mayor of Jerusalem, and Rabbi Zalman Duchman of Colel Chabad, who also visited that evening.

While at the Ohel, Sharabi wrote all the names of the hostages still being held in Gaza and a request for blessing that he left at the holy site, as per tradition. On his way to the Rebbe’s resting place, Sharabi placed some money into the large tzedakah box near the entrance, and lit a memorial candle. He was also gifted a dollar received from the Rebbe, organized by Chanie Kozliner, for an added measure of blessing and protection.

Sharabi was kidnapped from his home in Kibbutz Be'eri on Oct. 7, and separated from his wife Leanne and daughters Noya and Yahel. His brother Yossi was also taken hostage. For 491 days, he was starved and tortured by Hamas, holding onto hope that he would eventually be reunited with his family.

At the Ohel, Sharabi spoke about the role of faith in keeping him alive. “I came from the darkest place in the world — 50 meters underground,” he said. “What gave me strength was saying Shema Yisrael every morning. Every Friday night, we tried to make Kiddush. We didn’t have wine, so we used water. It was the faith that kept us alive.”

During the 42-day ceasefire that began in January, Sharabi was one of the 25 living hostages and 8 deceased hostages ransomed by Hamas. Yossi Sharabi was murdered in captivity, and his body is still being held by the Palestinian terror organization.

Following a cynical release charade, during which the world was shocked by his emaciated appearance and how Hamas prodded him to share how excited he was to be reunited with his family, Sharabi was transferred to Israeli officials on Feb. 8, where he was informed that his wife and two daughters had been murdered on Oct. 7. One of his first requests was a spiritual one—a pair of tefillin—and his family's Chabad rabbi was ready to help.

Rabbi Shneur Raskin, Chabad emissary to Alfei Menashe, Israel, had been in touch with Sharabi's family throughout his captivity in Gaza. When he heard about Eli’s request, he jumped into action, procuring a beautiful set of tefillin in custom embroidered bags that read: “The entire nation of Israel hugs you.”

At the Ohel, Sharabi recited the traditional Kaddish mourner’s prayer for his brother for the first time.