BOCA RATON, Fla.—In a powerful statement against the rising tide of antisemitism on college campuses across the United States, Adam Hasner—the new president of Florida Atlantic University (FAU) in Boca Raton—marked his inauguration by affixing a mezuzah to his office doorpost. Hasner, who was unanimously elected by the board of trustees on Feb. 10 and officially took office on March 10, was guided by Rabbi Boruch Shmuel Liberow, who co-directs Chabad-Lubavitch at FAU alongside his wife, Rivka.

“I was honored that Rabbi Boruch Shmuel Liberow stopped by to bless my office as I affixed a mezuzah to my door frame,” Hasner shared on his Instagram following the inauguration ceremony. “The mezuzah is an important reminder of my Jewish faith and identity at my new home away from home.”

Liberow’s relationship with President Hasner stretches back nearly two decades.

“We have known Adam for a long time. We met him when he began his political career as a member of the House of Representatives of the state of Florida,” he recalls.

Hasner brings decades of advocacy for the Jewish community and the Land of Israel to his new role. His dedication earned him recognition as Florida-Israel Institute Legislator of the Year during his tenure as Majority Leader in the Florida House of Representatives, where he successfully secured funding to reestablish and develop the Florida-Israel Institute at FAU.

Hasner’s appointment and proud hanging of a mezuzah on his doorpost stands in stark contrast to the troubling climate at many institutions of higher learning where Jewish students increasingly report feeling marginalized and unsafe. Antisemitic, pro-terror protests have dominated universities, including Ivy League schools, for the last 18 months.

Chabad Jewish Student Center at FAU

“This appointment sends a clear message that FAU stands firmly against antisemitism and in support of its Jewish community,” Rabbi Liberow told Chabad.org. The rabbi, who has served as a Chabad emissary at FAU for 20 years, has witnessed the university’s unwavering support, particularly following the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks on Israel.

While Jewish students at prominent universities across the country report feeling threatened or intimidated, FAU has emerged as a safe haven. Approximately 1,000 Jewish students currently attend the university, and according to Rabbi Liberow, they “have always felt safe on campus.”

“The college has been very supportive,” he notes. “The past president, Dr. Stacey Volnick, came out with an unapologetically supportive letter that set the tone for the campus community.”

The Chabad Jewish Student Center at FAU, under the Liberows’ leadership, has long been a cornerstone of Jewish life on campus.

“We host Shabbat and holiday services and meals, classes, coaching for students, social events, and we launched a Leadership Training program based on the Rebbe’s model of leadership,” he explains. Beyond serving students, the center operates the Boca Chesed House, providing accommodations for families of patients at Boca Raton Regional Hospital.