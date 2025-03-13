U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15) visited the Ohel in Queens, N.Y., the resting place of the Rebbe—Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, the most influential rabbi in modern history, on Thursday, Mar. 13th.

Since the Palestinian terror attacks of Oct. 7, 2023, Torres has emerged as a proud beacon of support for Israel and the Jewish community. While some political leaders have sought to equivocate Israel’s defensive war with Hamas and other terror groups’ actions, and Jews were targeted on the streets and campuses of New York and beyond, Torres has consistently called out antisemitic rhetoric and actions, whether it’s come under the guise of anti-Israel activism or taken the form of blatant anti-Jewish hate. Torres has done so without consideration to what side of the political aisle the antisemitism has come from.

In a recent speech, Torres encouraged Jews to take pride in their Judaism and to “Live not in shame but in pride. Live not in fear, but in freedom. Because where there is fear, there can never be freedom. I am so proud to stand with all of you as a fearless warrior in the fight against antisemitism. We stand together. America stands with Israel … am Yisrael chai.”

The Congressman visited the Ohel accompanied by Rabbi Levi Shemtov, director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Riverdale in Torres’ district. He has made repeated trips to Israel to show his support, meeting with families of hostages kidnapped in Gaza and visiting communities brutalized by the terror attacks. In New York, in his own district and beyond, Torres has frequently visited synagogues and Jewish institutions, listening to concerns and reaffirming his commitment to fighting antisemitism.

His steadfast stance has not come without a cost. Torres has faced criticism and harassment campaigns from antisemitic figures and groups for his unequivocal support of Israel and the Jewish community, yet he has remained resolute and consistent in his position.

Torres’ visit took place on the Fast of Esther, which immediately precedes the joyous holiday of Purim. The holiday commemorates the (Divinely orchestrated) salvation of the Jewish people in ancient Persian from Haman’s plot “to destroy, kill and annihilate all the Jews, young and old, infants and women, in a single day.”

On his way into the Ohel, the Congressman placed some money into the large tzedakah box near the entrance, in keeping with Jewish tradition to increase in charitable giving, and lit a memorial candle.